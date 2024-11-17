John Harbaugh Gives Weak Explanation About Derrick Henry, Ravens 2-Pt Try

The Baltimore Ravens needed two points to tie the game, but head coach John Harbaugh didn’t have Derrick Henry sharing the backfield with Lamar Jackson for the decisive play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

Jackson was tackled short of the end zone to condemn the Ravens to a 18-16 defeat to the Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, November 17. It’s the Ravens fourth-straight loss to their biggest rival in the AFC North, and the two-point attempt created more questions than answers.

Questions like why wasn’t two-time NFL rushing champion Henry on the field at goal-line? Harbaugh indicated the Steelers calling timeout might have had something to do with it.

He explained, “We have two-point plays called. We called one, they called timeout, we called the next one,” per Ellison.

To his credit, Henry deflected similar questions, simply telling reporters “he wasn’t frustrated by not being featured on the 2-point conversion. His only frustrations were the fumble and the offense not playing better,” according to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

There were more questions. Like was Jackson supposed to be running an RPO? The star quarterback and his head coach both refuted this idea.

Harbaugh confirmed the Ravens intent when he revealed the eventual call “was not a RPO on the failed two-point conversion at the end of the game. Run all the way,” according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Jackson also revealed the play was a designed QB run, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Harbaugh and Jackson were emphatic about what they were trying to do, but their answers couldn’t adequately explain Henry’s absence.

John Harbaugh’s Derrick Henry Decision Didn’t Add Up

Harbaugh’s explanation for Henry’s absence is pretty thin, even though Henry’s fumble on their first drive started the day off on the wrong note for the Ravens. Yet, the turnover couldn’t have influenced the decision about whether to include him from the two. Not after Henry had rebounded from his early mistake to power into the end zone from a yard out in the second quarter.

The 30-year-old is at his best whenever pay-dirt is in sight, so why did the Ravens not put the ball in Henry’s hands with the game on the line? Granted, Harbaugh might have seen the Steelers had initially loaded up with big bodies and short-yardage personnel to counter Henry’s power.

Even if that’s the case, the Ravens could still justify winning the big on big battle. Henry is almost unstoppable from close in behind a massive offensive line, monster fullback Patrick Ricard and multiple tight ends.

One of those tight ends, Isaiah Likely, was involved in the blocking mishap that gave Jackson no chance.

Blocking Breakdown Doomed Lamar Jackson

Likely wasn’t the only member of the blocking scheme who got it wrong when it mattered most. Although both he and wide receiver Nelson Agholor blocking down did leave Joey Porter Jr. free to get to Jackson.

There were more problems along the interior, according to center Tyler Linderbaum. He detailed what went wrong, per Mink: “Me and Pat are supposed to get around [on pull blocks]. Just got caught up. Stuff happens. Play of the game, just how the D-ends are playing, it’s a tough block for the receiver there.”

The reactions from coach and players tell the whole story. Nothing went right for the Ravens on a play they simple had to have against the old enemy.

Jackson appeared to have fixed his biggest problem against the Steelers, but he needed Henry in the key moment. Not to mention a more coherent play call from Harbaugh and his staff.