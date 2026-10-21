Ravens’ $30 Millon Offseason Signing Blasted for Lack of Production

The Baltimore Ravens signed John Simpson to a three-year, $30 million contract in March. Due to lack of production, some believe that Simpson has been a waste of money thus far in 2026 season.

“Three years, $30 million. That’s the contract the Baltimore Ravens signed John Simpson to back in March,” Connor Burke wrote in an Ebony Bird article. “Six weeks into the 2026 campaign, and it looks like a disastrous misfire on Eric DeCosta’s part.”

“Initially, the thought process didn’t seem too bad. The Ravens started Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees at guard in 2025 — literally anyone in those two spots would’ve been better, and a veteran with 72 career starts made at least some sense.”

Anybody is Better than Daniel Faalele

The Ravens had a disastrous season in 2025, but there’s no need to rehash that. What we can recall is how bad Daniel Faalele was. It’s hard to forget how bad he was just a year removed.

Nonetheless, Faalele allowed 30 pressures, four sacks, and three quarterback hits in 2025. He was so bad that even the New York Giants could not hang on to him and they shipped him off to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The question remains: How much better is John Simpson?

“Simpson is better, but how much better are we really talking?” Burke wrote. “He’s coming off an abysmal performance in Baltimore’s Week 6 loss, where he posted a 47.9 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. And that’s been the story of his season. $30 million for a marginally better guard is a blunder. The Ravens have to deal with this for at least the next two years, too.”

Simpson’s Woes Can Be Overcome

“At the time, Simpson was coming off a troubling 2025 season,” Burke wrote. “He finished with a 56.9 PFF grade, giving up 29 pressures (20th-worst among guards) and 5 sacks (3rd-worst). Obviously, free agency always drives up the price; however, doing that business to the tune of a three-year contract may eventually come back to bite the Ravens.”

Let’s be fair. Lamar Jackson has been out for the past two games which disrupts the offense as a whole. One could argue that the Ravens should be undefeated right now, but they cannot seem to stop blowing double digit leads.

Self-inflicted wounds, costly penalties, and turnovers at an inopportune time all play a role in the Baltimore Ravens’ lack of success. The way this team cannot finish games is alarming. Some fans have had enough of this conclusion.

The Ravens have bigger fish to fry than John Simpson. The question will remain if they can consistently play 60 minutes of football?