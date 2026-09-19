New Ravens Starter Under Pressure After ‘Critical’ Week 1 Mistakes

When a team tries to replace a player like Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, it’s usually assumed there will be some drop-off.

For the Baltimore Ravens, the goal for 2026 is just to make sure that drop-off doesn’t seem like falling off a cliff — a task that fell to 1st-time starter Jovaughn Gwyn in Week 1 after Linderbaum left for a record-setting 3-year, $81 million free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

After 1 game, Gwyn doesn’t seem up to the task, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled him out as having the “most to prove” in a Week 2 home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ravens Opened Season With Impressive Win

The Ravens opened the season with a 41-23 road win over the Indianapolis Colts, and Gwyn was far from the only player on Baltimore’s roster who screwed up here and there — the Ravens were penalized 10 times for 86 yards.