Analyst Calls Ravens’ Surprise RB ‘Under-the-Radar’ for 2024

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be a run-heavy team once again entering the 2024 season, and this was further cemented with the addition of All-Pro Derrick Henry. However, according to one analyst believes that veteran RB Justice Hill could play a critical role for Baltimore this season.

USA Today’s Ravens Wire writer Glenn Erby wrote an article on “Ravens to watch: Why these 10 under-the-radar players could surprise in 2024” and named the veteran Hill as one of the 10.

He wrote, “Even with Derrick Henry on the roster, Hill will still have a prominent role in Todd Monken’s offense.” The Ravens were No. 1 in both attempts and yards during the 2023 season behind a carousel of running backs.

Justice Hill will more than have a part to play on our offense this year! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/07IYWuxe3u — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) July 1, 2024

With Henry in the room, he should get a lion-share of the work, but at 30-years-old he the Ravens will try to keep him fresh for a potential playoff run. Hill is the only other veteran in the room currently.

2023 undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell should eventually have a big role as the back-up to Henry, but he is coming off a significant knee injury.

Hill will be entering his fifth season in the league, all with the Ravens, and has the most experience in the offense. His familiarity with QB Lamar Jackson and the rest of the offense could make him a key component in any potential Super Bowl Run.

Erby explained, “Hill will be a free agent in 2025, and he’s coming off his most productive NFL season after a career-high in rushing yards (387), receiving yards (206), receptions (28), and total touchdowns (4).”

Justice Hill Could Provide Vital Rest for Derrick Henry

The Ravens are all-in this season and the results of their season could depend on what shape Henry and Mitchell are in by the playoffs. Hill was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2019 draft and since then has been a jack of all trades RB for the Ravens for most of his career.

In 2023 when J.K. Dobbins went down and Gus Edwards took over the starting role, Hill became the backup and third-down back until the emergence of Mitchell. However, when Mitchell went down late in the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hill was once again ready to step up and provide crucial snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hill set a career best 70.3 overall grade during the 2023 season. He set a career high in touches with 112, almost double his previous career best.

In the playoffs he had 114 yards from scrimmage while splitting time with Edwards and Dalvin Cook, who was brought in late in the season.

In the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill was one of the few weapons that was able to gain any tractions. He had 4 catches for 34 receiving yards but only 3 rushing yards on 3 attempts.

The game against the Chiefs showed the Ravens needed an upgrade in the running game but it is unlikely that Hill will disappear from the offense.

Big Things Expected From Second-Year RB Keaton Mitchell

General manger Eric DeCosta may have struck gold again in the undrafted rookie market with the signing of Mitchell last season. He was injured to start the season and didn’t make his debut until Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

However, he quickly broke out Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks with 138 rushing yards, which included an electric touchdown run.

On 47 carries he averaged 8.7 yards per carry for a total of 396 rushing yards. He looked to be taking the starting job by the reigns when he suffered an ACL injury in Week 15 against the Jaguars.

It was a shock to the team and fans as Mitchell showed much promise in limited action. He can be the lightning to the Henry thunder in the running game, but the Ravens may choose to work him back slowly.

Once he does return, he and Henry could form one of the more dangerous backfields in the NFL.