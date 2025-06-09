Ravens’ Running Back Poised to Breakout as ‘Under-the-Radar Star’

Even before the Ravens signed Derrick Henry away from the Titans, they boasted the league’s best rushing attack. Obviously, it helps quite a bit to have the greatest running quarterback of all time. Lamar Jackson led the team with 821 rushing yards. Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell all contributed heavily in 2023. But Baltimore struggled with injuries to their backfield, especially Mitchell. Heading into the 2025 season, the third-year back is ready to serve as an “under-the-radar star” who has the potential to “blossom into a key contributor” for the Ravens, according to Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports.

‘Under-the-Radar Star’ Ready to Embrace ‘Change-of-Pace’ Role

Mitchell exploded onto the scene during the Ravens’ Week 9 blowout of the Seahawks in 2023. The undrafted rookie ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on just 9 carries. That sparked an excellent start to the second half of the season. Despite just 2 starts, Mitchell ran the ball 47 times for 396 yards and 2 touchdowns from Week 9-Week 15. He added 8 catches for 84 yards, as well.

“For a six-week stretch during the 2023 season, Mitchell was a lightning rod,” writes Sullivan. “The back averaged 8.4 yards per rush and 10.5 yards per reception.”

Unfortunately, he tore his ACL during the 4th quarter of their Week 15 win. The injury ended up costing him the first 9 games of his 2024 season. Now that he’s back healthy, Mitchell is confident that he’ll be even better for Baltimore this year.

“I feel like I’m back better than when I first got here,” he said, according to Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Derrick Henry will continue to handle the bulk of the carries for Baltimore, especially given his new contract this spring. But “Mitchell could prove to be a change-of-pace option with home run ability for what is already one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL,” writes Sullivan.

Mitchell Has Proven He Doesn’t Need Many Touches to Make an Impact

While the focus will be on Henry, who could run the ball 300+ times yet again this season, the Ravens have backs who can spell him when needed. Justice Hill is coming off a career year in 2024, racked up over 600 yards from scrimmage and 4 touchdowns. So, with two backs ahead of him on the depth chart, Mitchell will need to take advantage of the opportunities that he has this year.

One of the ways Mitchell can still make an impact with limited playing time will be on special teams. The second-year back appeared in only 5 games last season, but he made the case to carve out a larger role on special teams. He returned only a total of 5 kicks, but averaged over 31 yards per return. If the Ravens are looking for a change-of-pace back and capable returner, Mitchell has the chance to establish himself as an “under-the-radar star.”

According to Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink, Mitchell has “looked reminiscent of the player of a couple seasons ago” during OTAs.

“Mitchell ran a double move rail route down the sideline during last week’s OTA practice, dusting the defender and making a catch over his shoulder for a long gain,” writes Mink. “He also turned the corner a couple of times on outside runs for what could’ve been long gallops.” Mitchell has also caught the attention of head coach John Harbaugh this offseason. “It looked like he had the speed and then just the ability to adjust and track,” said Harbaugh, according to Mink. “Last year, probably, you could tell he was thinking through the knee [injury] a little bit it seemed like. I haven’t seen any of that so far this spring, so it’s good to see.”