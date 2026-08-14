Veteran Ravens Offensive Lineman Makes Unexpected Retirement Decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been grinding away at training camp, but they are about to get their first taste of live-game action this season when they suit up for their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The outcome of the game doesn’t mean much, but it will certainly be worth seeing the team take the field for this contest.

Before Baltimore could even make it to this game, though, it has been dealt an unexpected blow regarding one of its new offensive linemen, Kendall Lamm. After signing with the Ravens in free agency earlier this month, Lamm has made an abrupt decision about his football future that has put the front office in a tough spot.

Kendall Lamm Announces NFL Retirement Shortly After Signing With Ravens

Lamm didn’t hear his name get called in the 2015 NFL Draft, but that didn’t stop him from putting together a productive career in the pros. Including his stint with the Ravens, Lamm spent time with seven different teams during his career, suiting up for 132 games, 44 of which were starts.

The best seasons of Lamm’s career came in 2018 with the Houston Texans and 2023 with the Miami Dolphins. Playing primarily as a right tackle, Lamm held his own whenever he found his way onto the field, but he was often used as a depth piece rather than a trusted starter. Last season, Lamm suited up in 13 games for the Dolphins, but none were starts.

Before signing Lamm, Baltimore lost veteran offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji to retirement. That prompted the team to bring Lamm to town, but the front office has found itself in the same spot it was just in, as he has now announced his decision to retire, too, forcing the team to once again find a replacement before Week 1 arrives.

“Ravens OT Kendall Lamm, who they signed earlier this month, has decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X. “He’s the second veteran OT the Ravens have signed who ended up retiring shortly after joining, along with Hakeem Adeniji.”

Ravens Head Back to the Drawing Board After Kendall Lamm’s Retirement

Lamm was never going to play a very important role for the Ravens, but the team still needs guys who can fill in at the tackle spots in a pinch if needed. Lamm was that guy, but now he’s riding off into the sunset, leaving Baltimore behind him. On one hand, it simply wasn’t meant to be, but now the front office has to find a third offensive lineman to come in and add depth to this crucial position.

There’s a decent chance that whoever the team brings to town won’t end up sticking with the team when roster cuts are made, but you can never have too much depth along the offensive line, especially during training camp. Right now, the Ravens are more focused on their preseason opener, but look for another player to be added to this group within the next few days now that Lamm is out of the picture.