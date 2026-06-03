Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton Receives Bold Prediction for 2026 Season

Baltimore Ravens Safety Kyle Hamilton has been hit with a bold prediction before NFL training camp begins.

“Hamilton, a three-time All-Pro, is arguably the most versatile defender in the league, and Orr believes Hamilton can take his game to an even higher level under new head coach and defensive play-caller Jesse Minter,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

With Minter as the defensive play-caller, Hamilton may be in for his best season yet. His impact goes well beyond the box score. The former Notre Dame standout seems to have no weakness in his game as a safety.

We know how great Kyle Hamilton can be as a safety, but what could he achieve during this 2026 NFL season?

Kyle Hamilton Predicted to Win Defensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the year could legitimately be a possibility for Kyle Hamilton considering who’s calling the defense. We know Jesse Minter specializes in utilizing safeties, but can he unlock Hamilton full potential?

“Only two safeties have won the Defensive Player of the Year award since the turn of the century, and both are first-ballot Hall of Famers: Ed Reed (2004) and Troy Polamalu (2010).” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr predicts the All-Pro Safety will receive the defensive player of the year award.

“While Chargers safety Derwin James has always been excellent, he became more of a complete force under Jesse Minter in Minter’s two seasons as defensive coordinator in Los Angeles,” Orr wrote. “James broke a streak of Pro Bowls and second-team All-Pro nominations the year before Minter’s arrival and went on to restart that streak in addition to sharpening some already spectacular individual stats. Last season, James posted a career-low QB rating on throws in his direction.”

“All of that to say that Kyle Hamilton is younger (25), a little more physically gifted and has what you could argue is a better surrounding cast for Minter to play with.”

Baltimore Ravens’ Secondary Looking Scary

Kyle Hamilton is not the only one getting bold prediction for the 2026 season as another Ravens defensive back is expected to crack the top 10 during this season.

Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Nate Wiggins is shining in OTAs.

“Wiggins picked off [Lamar] Jackson when the cornerback dropped into zone coverage and got underneath an outside route. Wiggins, who is off to a hot start this offseason, has the talent to make the leap into the top 10 at his position in the NFL this fall.” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

“[Nate Wiggins] earned a 63.8 overall PFF defensive grade in the 2025 season, 54th among 114 qualified cornerbacks. His PFF coverage grade of 62.8 ranked 57th among 114 qualified cornerbacks. His run-defense grade of 63.9 ranked 43rd at the position.” PFF says.

Nate Wiggns has shown the potential to be a true lockdown corner. His quickness and ball skills are what stand out the most from the young cornerback. Wiggins has 3 career interceptions and had 9 pass breakups in 2025.

Kyle Hamilton and Nate Wiggins will have massive expectations entering this season.