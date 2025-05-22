Surprising Ravens All-Pro Named Fit for Olympic Role

The NFL is ready to send its best athletes to the 2028 Olympics, but if a Baltimore Ravens star plays flag football in Los Angeles, it won’t be the All-Pro many would have predicted.

Don’t count on starting quarterback and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson taking part. Instead, The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz thinks safety Kyle Hamilton is a better fit.

Ruiz made his argument for Hamilton while picking an all-NFL Olympic dream team. Although he acknowledged “Lamar would be a dominant flag quarterback,” Ruiz also pointed out “our secret weapon on the defensive side is a Raven.”

He chose Hamilton as the designated pass-rusher. It may seem like a strange role for a defensive back, but Ruiz made a compelling argument based on the rules of flag football.

Ruiz explained that because “As players in this position get a free run at the quarterback, we have no use for a deep bag of pass rush moves or strength in the trenches. We need a guy who can run fast in a straight line, adjust his angle of pursuit if the quarterback takes off, and block out the sun with his wingspan. Hamilton checks every box, and I believe his ability to bat passes out of the air would make him the most dominant flag football defender of all

Things get more interesting after Hamilton appeared open to the idea of competing at the Olympics, but not necessarily representing the U.S. He responded to the NFL’s announcement about allowing the involvement of pro players with a post on ‘X’ showing the flag of South Korea, the home nation of Hamilton’s mother.

Hamilton “currently doesn’t have citizenship there,” according to Fighting Irish Wire’s Michael Chen, but he “does however have it in Greece.”

The Ravens would surely be reluctant to risk one of their most talented players away from the gridiron. Although, it can’t be taken for granted Hamilton is still plying his trade in Baltimore when the 2028 games get underway.

Kyle Hamilton an Intriguing Fit for Olympics

On first read, Hamilton is not the most likely Ravens player to suit up for flag football. Yet, further consideration shows this is an intriguing idea and the 24-year-old might be the perfect fit.

As Ruiz mentioned, the free rush to the quarterback allowed in the flag game suits a terrific athlete from the defensive side of the ball. The rule also maximizes one of the best things about Hamilton’s game, namely his experience blitzing clean off the edge.

The Ravens have been scheming free rush lanes for the former Notre Dame stud to rush ever since he entered the pros as the 14th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Hamilton has attacked most of those lanes from the slot, like for this pressure against the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, highlighted by Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports.

This trend continued last season, when Hamilton remained a key part of the pressure packages, even after Zach Orr replaced Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator. A new scheme didn’t stop Hamilton from blitzing a career-high 34 times, per Pro Football Reference.

Being sent on the rush so often has helped Hamilton become perhaps “the best blitzer” in football, according to Chris Cooper of SleeperHQ.

Kyle Hamilton might be the best blitzer in the @NFL ◾️Disguised coverage aligning outside shade of WR

◾️Perfectly timed the snap count

◾️Precise/Violent Tackle to blow up the play This guy will go down as one of the best defensive players ever when its all said and done! pic.twitter.com/8FYHK5IUB6 — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) April 5, 2025

A skill like this is why Hamilton is expected to earn a market-resetting contract. Paying Hamilton on that scale will be tough, but the Ravens at least signalled some intent with their decision about his fifth-year option.

Perhaps Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would be influenced by Hamilton deciding to suit up for Olympic competition. He’s certainly more likely to participate than Jackson.

Lamar Jackson Not Likely to Worry Ravens

Jackson’s previous comments indicate the Ravens won’t have to worry about their franchise player being tempted by a gold medal. The 28-year-old who is the league’s most dynamic dual-threat playmaker was asked on The Lounge Podcast in August 2024 about his willingness to go to L.A. for flag football.

His answer was blunt: “I doubt it. I’m a professional NFL player. So I’m just going to stay over here and let those guys have fun.”

Those are the words DeCosta and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wanted to hear. Harbaugh told reporters this year he’s not in favor of pro players going to the Olympics, even though his QB1 is uniquely suited to the task, “I’m afraid I have a quarterback that’d probably be pretty good at it, so no, I’m not that excited about that in all honesty,” Harbaugh said before smiling. “I believe in America. I want gold medals, but …,” per Ravens.com’s Clifton Brown and Ryan Mink.

Unfortunately for Harbaugh, not everybody on the roster is going to agree with Jackson’s take. Hamilton isn’t quite as important as No. 8, but he’s the most naturally gifted member of Baltimore’s defense, so the next Olympics could be a nervous watch for the Ravens.