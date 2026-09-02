Ravens Pro Bowler Kyle Van Noy Signs With NFC Team

One former Baltimore Ravens star could be the missing piece for an NFC team with big-time playoff hopes.

“Veteran OLB Kyle Van Noy is signing with the Vikings,” The Ringer & Netflix’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Tuesday night. “Van Noy and DC Brian Flores won two Super Bowls together with the Patriots. Now they’re teaming up in Minnesota, where Van Noy will start on the practice squad to ramp up.”

Van Noy had 23.5 sacks over the last 3 seasons for the Ravens, including a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2024 as he earned his only career Pro Bowl selection.

“Sources tell me Kyle Van Noy intends to sign with the Vikings as early as tomorrow after a positive visit with the team,” Vikings reporter Jason Harmon wrote earlier Tuesday. “Looks like a reunion with Brian Flores is happening.”

Van Noy, 35, is headed into his 13th NFL season and is also a 2-time Super Bowl champion after playing for the New England Patriots from 2016 to 2019. Through the end of the 2025 season, he has approximately $52.6 million in career earnings.

Kyle Van Noy 1 of NFL’s Top Available Free Agents

Despite his age, Van Noy likely had more options than just the Vikings and took his time picking a new team after playing out the 2-year, $9 million contract he signed with the Ravens before the 2024 season.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified Van Noy as the top NFL free agent available after the bulk of the free-agent signing period and the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Kyle Van Noy is a defensive Swiss Army Knife who’s aged well into his mid-30s,” Moton wrote on May 31. “In 2024, Van Noy earned his first Pro Bowl nod, recording 41 tackles (14 for loss), 12.5 sacks, and 25 pressures. He led the Baltimore Ravens pass rush and made his presence felt within the league’s No. 1 run defense while playing just 59 percent of the snaps that year. Last season, Van Noy saw a drop-off in playing time, only lining up for 50 percent of the defensive snaps. However, the 12-year veteran still made an impact on all three downs, logging 20 tackles (four for loss), two sacks, 17 pressures, four pass breakups and an interception. At 35, Van Noy can still fill holes across the front seven as a skilled, high football IQ chess piece.”

Vikings Not On Kyle Van Noy’s List of Teams

During an appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams on May 9, the 35-year-old Van Noy put the San Francisco 49ers at the top of his list of teams he wants to play for in 2026. He listed 4 teams he wanted to play for: the 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints.

“I’m gonna get double-digit sacks for whoever picks me up. That’s my energy and that’s my mindset, and I’m excited to do it with whichever team wants to come pick me up,” Van Noy said. “You could say whatever you want. ‘No one wants a 35-year-old.’ I promise, you want this 35-year-old.”