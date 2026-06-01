Ravens ‘Swiss Army Knife’ Named NFL’s Top Available Free Agent

The Baltimore Ravens got a premium return on investment with edge rusher Kyle Van Noy in the 1st year of his 2-year, $9 million contract, when he led the team with 12.5 sacks and was named to his 1st Pro Bowl at 33 years old.

There was no such payoff in 2025, when Van Noy missed time due to injuries and saw his sack total plummet to 2.0 sacks.

That’s left Van Noy, a 2-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, as 1 of the top remaining NFL free agents available on June 1, according to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton.

“Kyle Van Noy is a defensive Swiss Army Knife who’s aged well into his mid-30s,” Moton wrote on May 31. “In 2024, Van Noy earned his first Pro Bowl nod, recording 41 tackles (14 for loss), 12.5 sacks, and 25 pressures. He led the Baltimore Ravens pass rush and made his presence felt within the league’s No. 1 run defense while playing just 59 percent of the snaps that year. Last season, Van Noy saw a drop-off in playing time, only lining up for 50 percent of the defensive snaps. However, the 12-year veteran still made an impact on all three downs, logging 20 tackles (four for loss), two sacks, 17 pressures, four pass breakups and an interception. At 35, Van Noy can still fill holes across the front seven as a skilled, high football IQ chess piece.”

Kyle Van Noy Might Wait for Call From Contender

Van Noy, who has approximately $59 million in career earnings, might be waiting for a call from a legitimate Super Bowl contender to bring him back for his 13th NFL season.

During an appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams on May 9, the 35-year-old Van Noy put the San Francisco 49ers at the top of his list of teams he wants to play for in 2026. He listed 4 teams he wanted to play for: the 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints.

“I’m gonna get double-digit sacks for whoever picks me up. That’s my energy and that’s my mindset, and I’m excited to do it with whichever team wants to come pick me up,” Van Noy said. “You could say whatever you want. ‘No one wants a 35-year-old.’ I promise, you want this 35-year-old.”

“Van Noy could be a reliable depth piece (for the 49ers),” Last Word on Sports’ Anthony Palacios wrote. “He won’t start, but it should give Kyle Shanahan more confidence heading into the 2026 season if they sign the veteran.”

From BYU Superstar To Lengthy NFL Career

Van Noy, 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, starred at BYU from 2010 to 2013 and was arguably the nation’s best defensive player his final 2 seasons, earning All-American honors bot years. He finished his college career with 62 TFL, 26.0 sacks, 7 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, and 4 defensive touchdowns.

The Lions selected Van Noy in the 2nd round (No. 40 overall) of the 2014 NFL draft.

He played 3 seasons for the Lions followed by stints with the Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

He landed with the Ravens on the practice squad in 2023 before his 12.5-sack season in 2024 and 1st Pro Bowl selection.