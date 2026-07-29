It Took Lamar Jackson One Ravens Practice to Show He’s Back

The Baltimore Ravens hope quarterback Lamar Jackson can return to his old ways.

Last year was a struggle for Jackson as he battled through injuries and saw his team miss the playoffs in the final week. His accuracy dropped, and he ran the ball less, making him look almost human.

Now with the 2025 season behind him, he is getting a fresh start with a new head coach and offensive coordinator. With these changes, the question comes with how he will look in 2026.

Lamar Jackson Hits the Field for Day 1 of Ravens Training Camp

The first day of training camp is underway for the Ravens. Expectations are usually low since the players are getting back into shape and either learning a new playbook or relearning their previous scheme.

For Jackson, he is getting adjusted to offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s system, which could be challenging. As Baltimore Sun Ravens reporter Brian Wacker shared, Jackson seemed to be doing just fine.

“Lamar by my account: 10-13 passing. All 3 incompletions hit hands of receivers and Simpson made a nice play breaking one up from Andrews.” Accuracy was something Jackson made sure to focus on after last year. He completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns to 7 interceptions in 13 games. In the previous two seasons, Jackson completed 67% in 2023 and 66% in 2024. Jackson completed 76.9% of his passes in his first practice.

Lamar Jackson is Off to a Great Start to Ravens Training Camp in 2026

The Ravens have to feel encouraged by seeing their star quarterback putting up a strong first day. This offense is going through a lot of changes, but Jackson stepping in and playing well is great.

One challenge Jackson could face is the number of incompletions he had during the practice. Outside of the one that Wacker said was a good play on defense, drops can’t happen. That will be something the Ravens will have to clean up during the rest of training camp.

Jackson is the key for the Ravens to make the postseason, as they struggled last year without him. He brings the type of weapon this Baltimore team needs with his throwing and passing. The kind of threat he brings to the offense makes the Ravens that much better.

Baltimore’s offense will have a lot that stays the same in 2026, but Doyle is bringing his scheme from the Chicago Bears. The play calls are going to be very different from what it was like with Todd Monken as OC.

The Ravens will need time to learn the offense, but Jackson seems to be a fast learner and is getting back into shape.