Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Contract News Emerges Ahead of 2026 Season Opener

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will enter the 2026 regular season without a contract extension, and a new deal may now have to wait until 2027.

Jackson will play his first regular-season game under offensive coordinator Declan Doyle when Baltimore opens on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. However, there will be no last-minute agreement between the two-time MVP and the Ravens before kickoff.

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that there will be no lucrative, day-of-the-opener extension similar to the deal the Dallas Cowboys reached with Dak Prescott two years ago.

“There will be no last-minute, buzzer-beating, day-of-the-opener lucrative contract extension for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson — the way there was for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on opening day two years ago, per league sources,” Schefter reported. “Any deal is on hold, likely until 2027.”

Lamar Jackson Contract Talks Expected to Wait Until 2027

Jackson is under contract through the 2027 season, but the final year of his current deal carries a cap hit of more than $84 million.

The Ravens have expressed interest in reaching another agreement with their franchise quarterback. However, ESPN reported no substantive conversations about a new contract.

Jackson does not employ an agent and has handled his own contract negotiations throughout his career. He also prefers not to discuss contract matters during the season, making an extension increasingly unlikely before the conclusion of Baltimore’s 2026 campaign.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta recently expressed optimism that the two sides could reach an agreement before March 2027. Schefter’s report indicates that the timetable could now move much closer to that point.

Ravens QB Continues to Face Questions About Playoff Record

Jackson has already won two NFL MVP awards during his career in Baltimore, but the Ravens are still chasing their first Super Bowl appearance with him at quarterback.

The postseason has remained a source of criticism for Jackson. He owns a 3-5 record in eight career playoff starts and has completed 60.6% of his passes in those games.

“No offense to [Lamar Jackson], but he chokes and disappears in the big games, and his #1 strength, his escapability and running speed, is rapidly diminishing. Heavily discounted deal next!” one X user wrote.

Another added, “The Ravens should move on. Years of disappointment in the playoffs.”

Still, some Ravens fans believe Jackson’s contract situation could ultimately work in his favor if Baltimore waits until 2027 to negotiate.

“Guess the Ravens are playing hard to get, hoping Lamar will finally learn the art of patience. Maybe by 2027, he’ll finally get a contract as fast as his footwork. 🤔,” one X user wrote.

The Ravens will begin their season on the road against the Colts on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.