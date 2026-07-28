Lamar Jackson Didn’t Hold Back on New Ravens Coach

When Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter entered the building, he decided to add a mix of young and experienced talent to the coaching staff.

One hire that got everyone’s attention was former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who claimed the same role. This time, though, Doyle would call the plays for the Ravens after working with Bears head coach Ben Johnson for one year.

Doyle enters a season where his main focus is getting the offense and quarterback Lamar Jackson rolling quickly. It’s a new QB-OC relationship that everyone will monitor in training camp. How is it going with them, though, is the big question.

Lamar Jackson Opens Up About Declan Doyle in His First Season with Ravens

Jackson appeared on The Lounge podcast, where he was asked about working with Doyle in the last few months. The franchise quarterback was honest about how the OC is pushing him to be better.

“He’s challenging me each and every day, whether it’s footwork, you know, or rather it’s just get the ball rolling, let’s get to the line of scrimmage, execute at a fast tempo,” Jackson said. “You know, in the classroom, he told me that early, you know, in the classroom it’s easy for you to just get this right, but when you get up to the line of scrimmage, it’s execution fast enough, you know, and I like that. Age, it doesn’t mean anything because respect is respect, you know. His title is coach, so I’m gonna treat him like a coach. I don’t care if he’s 50, 29, 28. I don’t feel like I know it all. You know, even if I feel like I know something, nah, teach me. I want to see your point of view of this. You know, so he’s challenging us, and that’s pretty much what I want. And I feel like every player should want that. You want the coach to bring the best out of you.”

Doyle has his work cut out for him entering a new team with an offense that needs work. Last year, they were ranked 16th in total offense and 27th in passing. The good news is that the run game is just fine after finishing second in 2025 in that category.

Declan Doyle Better Be Ready to Get Ravens Offense Rolling in 2026

Doyle has seen firsthand what a great offense looks like. With the Bears last season, they were sixth in total offense.

Those are the kind of rankings the Ravens need to be at in 2026. Doyle has to first make sure he is on the same page with Jackson before moving forward.

There are concerns with the wide receiver room outside of Zay Flowers. The offensive line has its own concerns with two new starters at guard and a new starter at center.

This is not going to be an easy time for Doyle, but the work he is putting in with Jackson now will benefit him later on in the season. Baltimore is hoping that the 30-year-old is up for the challenge.