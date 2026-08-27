Hi, Subscriber

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Dropped 5-Word Final Verdict on Running More in 2026

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Lamar Jackson
Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 26: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline prior to the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

One glaringly obvious thing about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s play last year was his lack of rushing attempts.

Last season, Jackson had a career-low in carries (67), rushing yards (349), and rushing touchdowns (2). A big factor was that he was banged up all season with multiple head-to-toe injuries.

Questions have risen about the 2026 season and whether the Ravens will see the old Jackson come back and scramble more. While many hope that will happen, Jackson is the only one who can answer that.

Lamar Jackson Talks Running the Ball More in 2026 With Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, Ravens training camp

GettyOWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND – JULY 29: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens meets with the media after practice on the first day of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 29, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

After their joint practice with the Washington Commanders, Jackson had a chance to speak with reporters. He addressed a question about whether he will be running the ball more in 2026.

“I believe you know, I know, a lot of people know [that] I was hurt last year, so I really could not do anything like I wanted to. It really would not [have] put my team in a good position if I was just running hurt — losing yards, things like that [were] happening. But whatever it takes to win, that is what I am all about and [I have] always been about that too.”

When asked whether that was definitive that he would, Jackson needed five words to answer that question.

“Whatever it takes to win.”

Jackson is the all-time leader among NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards with 6,522. He also owns the league record for rushing yards in a season with 1,206 yards in 2019.

Lamar Jackson Looks to Do Whatever It Takes to Win in 2026

Lamar Jackson

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Despite the alarming amount of injuries last year, Jackson appears to be back at 100% and ready to go. He has been building chemistry with his new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, and has a clear vision for how the offense will look.

Doyle is not going to be afraid of calling run plays designed for Jackson. At the same time, Jackson has improved as a passer over the last three years, leaving the door open for just as much passing as last season.

The Ravens’ running game is elite when Jackson can help Derrick Henry out, though. Even if Jackson wants to throw the football more, his legs are what make this offense different from most other NFL teams.

Baltimore enters the 2026 season with high expectations and little room to fail on offense and defense. Jackson will have to be the key for this franchise to get back in the postseason. Not only that, but the Ravens are in win-now mode even with all-new pieces in place.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Dropped 5-Word Final Verdict on Running More in 2026

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x