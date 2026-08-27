Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Dropped 5-Word Final Verdict on Running More in 2026

One glaringly obvious thing about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s play last year was his lack of rushing attempts.

Last season, Jackson had a career-low in carries (67), rushing yards (349), and rushing touchdowns (2). A big factor was that he was banged up all season with multiple head-to-toe injuries.

Questions have risen about the 2026 season and whether the Ravens will see the old Jackson come back and scramble more. While many hope that will happen, Jackson is the only one who can answer that.

Lamar Jackson Talks Running the Ball More in 2026 With Baltimore Ravens

After their joint practice with the Washington Commanders, Jackson had a chance to speak with reporters. He addressed a question about whether he will be running the ball more in 2026.

“I believe you know, I know, a lot of people know [that] I was hurt last year, so I really could not do anything like I wanted to. It really would not [have] put my team in a good position if I was just running hurt — losing yards, things like that [were] happening. But whatever it takes to win, that is what I am all about and [I have] always been about that too.”

When asked whether that was definitive that he would, Jackson needed five words to answer that question.

“Whatever it takes to win.”

Jackson is the all-time leader among NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards with 6,522. He also owns the league record for rushing yards in a season with 1,206 yards in 2019.

Lamar Jackson Looks to Do Whatever It Takes to Win in 2026

Despite the alarming amount of injuries last year, Jackson appears to be back at 100% and ready to go. He has been building chemistry with his new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, and has a clear vision for how the offense will look.

Doyle is not going to be afraid of calling run plays designed for Jackson. At the same time, Jackson has improved as a passer over the last three years, leaving the door open for just as much passing as last season.

The Ravens’ running game is elite when Jackson can help Derrick Henry out, though. Even if Jackson wants to throw the football more, his legs are what make this offense different from most other NFL teams.

Baltimore enters the 2026 season with high expectations and little room to fail on offense and defense. Jackson will have to be the key for this franchise to get back in the postseason. Not only that, but the Ravens are in win-now mode even with all-new pieces in place.