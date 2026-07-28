Lamar Jackson Makes His Expectations for Ravens Crystal Clear

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for a fresh start after what happened in 2025, and so does quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It was a rough season for Jackson after missing four games due to multiple injuries and being part of an 8-9 team that missed the playoffs. The Ravens made heavy changes after the season, bringing in an almost entirely new coaching staff.

This is the first time Jackson is experiencing a new head coach in the NFL with Jesse Minter. Despite the changes, though, the motivation and focus are the same, with a different feeling in 2026.

Lamar Jackson Talks Expectations in 2026 for the Baltimore Ravens

Just before training camp gets underway for the Ravens, Jackson sat down with the crew at “The Lounge” podcast. He made it clear what he expects from the team this season.

“I expect us to be there too each and every year,” Jackson said. “It’s starting now, though, you know, it starts each and every week. It don’t just happen in February. The expectations is you getting better each and every day until we in February. It’s all good on paper, you know, I’m not a paper guy. I’m a, we get on the field and we show, you know, prove how talented we are. Not just the name speak for itself. It’s like, no, each and every year you got to go out there and prove your name and speak for yourself until you’re done. I don’t care if we start off 5-0, 6-0. We gotta finish the whole season. I always wanted to be in that confetti. I always say that I want to feel that confetti falling down like you just won the Super Bowl. Watching when Flac (Joe Flacco) and those guys, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, it was crazy. I want to feel that atmosphere. I want to be that. I want to be one of those guys.”

Last year, Jackson completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He added another 349 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.

Baltimore’s offense was ranked 16th in total offense, averaging 332.2 yards per game. Their passing game, on the other hand, really struggled through Jackson’s injuries, finishing 27th with 175.6 yards per game.

Lamar Jackson Sounds Ready for Massive 2026 Season

While there may be new faces running the team, that doesn’t mean the Super Bowl isn’t at the top of everyone’s minds. Jackson is still there, so making a run will always be there for Baltimore.

They still have Derrick Henry running the football and Zay Flowers catching it. On defense, they added Trey Hendrickson to help the pass rush.

Things may not be perfect with Baltimore entering the 2026 season, but there will always be high expectations for them. Jackson is a major reason that they should never be out of the conversation.