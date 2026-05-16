Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Celebrates Major Moment Ahead of 9th NFL Season

The Baltimore Ravens have had one of the more chaotic offseasons across the NFL in recent memory. The front office has worked day and night to try and find a way to build the best possible roster around superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, and while some of their moves (such as their failed trade for Maxx Crosby) have been controversial, this team appears poised to compete for a Super Bowl in 2026.

Jackson has had a unique offseason himself, as his contract situation has quickly become one of the more pressing matters that the team must address at some point in the near future. For the time being, though, Jackson doesn’t seem too concerned about the status of his contract, as he recently returned to his high school alma mater (Boynton Beach High School) so that it could provide him with a massive honor.

Lamar Jackson’s High School Retires His Jersey Number

By now, Jackson is widely known as one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson eventually took over as the team’s starting quarterback as a rookie, and he never looked back. In his first eight seasons, Jackson has earned four Pro Bowl selections, three First Team All-Pro honors, and a pair of MVP Awards.

And yet, for all his individual success, Jackson hasn’t managed to do much of anything in the postseason. Jackson has never made it to the Super Bowl, and he’s only advanced to the AFC Championship Game once to this point in his career. That’s something he and the rest of the Ravens organization are intent on changing.

Before he was starring in the NFL, though, or even at college with the Louisville Cardinals, Jackson made a name for himself at Boynton Beach High School in Florida. Earlier this week, Boynton Beach opted to pay tribute to Jackson by retiring his No. 7 jersey as part of a ceremony that saw him return to his former stomping grounds.

“Lamar Jackson had his high school jersey (No. 7) retired at Boynton Beach HS,” 305 Sports shared in a post on X.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Have One Goal in 2026

It’s great to see Jackson return to his roots and enjoy his time at his old high school, as the offseason is the perfect time to enjoy opportunities like this. In the back of Jackson’s mind, though, you can bet he’s already game planning for the 2026 campaign, as the Ravens are going to be hellbent on finding a way to not only enjoy some playoff success, but also potentially go on a Super Bowl run.

Baltimore hasn’t necessarily wasted the first eight years of Jackson’s career, but for him not to have won a Super Bowl at this point in his career is somewhat disappointing. Jackson is still only 29 years old, but it’s fair to wonder how much longer he will be able to remain one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, which is precisely why this team needs to enter the new year with an increased level of urgency.