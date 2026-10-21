Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Injury Update Gets Clarity From HC Jesse Minter

The Baltimore Ravens kept injured quarterback Lamar Jackson out of the media’s sight at Wednesday’s practice, but that didn’t mean he wasn’t part of the team’s preparation for its critical Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said after practice that Jackson did some work during the team portion of practice, which wasn’t open to the press.

“Lamar was able to get a little bit of limited work in,” Minter said, adding that Jackson “just has to be healthy enough to play.”

Injuries have become a defining issue for Jackson, a 2-time NFL MVP, over the last 2 seasons — he missed 4 games due to a variety of injury issues in 2025 as the Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Ravens 1-1 Since Lamar Jackson’s Injury

The Ravens are 1-1 since Jackson hurt his ankle right before halftime of a Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens have gotten two starts from backup Tyler Huntley — an admirable fill-in but not a long-term solution.

Perhaps the most concerning turn of events came in Week 6 with a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, in which the offense looked dead in the water.

The Ravens need Jackson back, and they need him back as soon as possible. The Ravens, in a crazy twist, are now looking up at the first-place Browns in the AFC North standings.

Ravens HC Minter Cagey on Jackson’s Status

Minter was cagey on Jackson’s status in a conversation with the media earlier this week.

“Minter is still putting Lamar Jackson as ‘day-to-day,’” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Says he’ll know a lot more Wednesday. Asked if Jackson will practice this week, Minter said, ‘Potentially.’”

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter gave a one-word response when asked if Lamar Jackson’s ankle has improved over the last two weeks,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X on Monday. “Minter said: ‘Yes.’”