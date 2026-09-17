Lamar Jackson’s 5-Word Message to Declan Doyle After Ravens Dominate Win Turns Heads

Lamar Jackson had a short but confident message for Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle after the team’s new offense delivered an explosive performance in its season debut.

NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a postgame exchange between Jackson and Doyle on X following Baltimore’s 41-23 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s so fun calling plays for you, dude,” Doyle told Jackson.

“It’s just the beginning, coach,” Jackson replied.

The exchange came after Baltimore piled up 506 total yards in Doyle’s first regular-season NFL game calling plays. Jackson had predicted before the season that opposing defenses weren’t prepared for what Baltimore’s new offense had planned, and the Ravens immediately put up big numbers in Week 1.

Lamar Jackson Praises Declan Doyle After Ravens Offense Explodes

Jackson finished the victory with 324 passing yards and one touchdown. He added another 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Derrick Henry contributed 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Zay Flowers recorded 150 receiving yards before suffering an injury in the second quarter.

Jackson did not play during the preseason, but he said after the game that he entered Week 1 confident in Doyle’s play-calling because of what he had already seen throughout the offseason and preseason.

“I was already dialed in, like I said back in OTAs, training camp, stuff like that,” Jackson said. “So, watching preseason, I was already confident in what he was going to call because — even when we were playing Minnesota [in preseason], when the game was kind of close — [Doyle] didn’t shake, he didn’t get rattled.

“He just kept dialing it up, and even though the points didn’t show it. We watched the film, critiquing ourselves, and we [could] see it. So, I was already confident going into this game, and I am confident regardless.”

Jackson also credited Doyle with “dialing it up” during his postgame press conference.

Jesse Minter Sends Strong Message About Declan Doyle’s Ravens Debut

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was equally impressed by Doyle’s first regular-season performance as the team’s offensive play-caller.

“I thought Declan, man, first NFL game [calling plays], came out of the gates on fire,” Minter said. “Did a great job.”

Minter pointed to Baltimore’s talent and preparation as major factors behind the offense’s immediate success.

“We have a lot of great players, starting with our quarterback, obviously a lot of skill players, offensive line,” Minter said after the win. “I thought Declan — man, first NFL game, came out of the gates on fire and did a great job. So just a credit to them, and I think the confidence grows when you prepare well.

“We put a lot of time over these last couple of weeks into this game plan, with it being the opener and the extra time that you have. So, you want to see the preparation pay off, and I felt like it really did in all three phases.”

The Ravens host the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 20.