Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Is Making a New Career Move

Not content with merely being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Lamar Jackson is set to try his hand at acting. The Baltimore Ravens starter will be part of the fourth season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” a 50 Cent-backed series shown on Starz.

Jackson provided details on Instagram on Friday, March 21. The two-time league MVP posted, “I’m so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan.’ My character, E-Tone is a deadly, dangerous character- you don’t want to get on his bad side!”

As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley noted, Jackson’s long “been an avid fan of the series, actively giving praise to “Raising Kanan” on social media.” Hensley also speculated about the character arc of Jackson’s E-Tone, with the small-screen creation “likely involved with Unique, the antagonist of the series, who is wreaking havoc after a surprise resurrection in the season three finale.”

Show-runner 50 Cent confirmed Jackson’s first appearance will be in Friday’s episode: “Yes I’m turning it up notch! Lamar Jackson tonight in Raising Kanan we sucker free!”

