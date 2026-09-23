Lamar Jackson Addresses NFL Concerns About Historic Ravens Game

Lamar Jackson has lent his voice to the debate about what he and the Baltimore Ravens will be dealing with when they step onto the field in Rio de Janeiro for Week 3’s game agains the Dallas Cowboys, a historic occasion for the NFL already marred by concerns about the playing surface at the Maracanã Stadium.

Jackson was asked about the brewing problem by reporters on Wednesday, September 23. He told the assembled crowd, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, “I think the NFL do a great job of having their specialists go out there and, you know, look over the field. I can’t worry about that, you know I just gotta worry about getting us a dub in Brazil, out first time in Rio. I feel we done played on bad fields plenty of times, you know, so I can’t really dwell on that. You know, we’re just going there to play football.”

Those comments indicate Jackson’s focus is right where it should be after the Ravens slipped to a shock 24-17 defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. A surprising setback that prompted a blunt message from the two-time NFL MVP about the Ravens’ unwanted streak of blowing leads in the fourth quarter.

The only way to snap that streak is to hold on for victory over the Cowboys in the Brazilian capital. It won’t be easy when Jackson’s top receiver’s still missing practice, but the franchise quarterback isn’t the only one focusing on the right things ahead of this regular-season first.

Lamar Jackson’s Avoiding Distractions Before Rio Trip

Jackson can’t afford to dedicate mental space to anything other than fixing the problems that blighted the Ravens’ offense against the Saints. Problems like his erratic connection with the replacement for injured go-to target Zay Flowers.

Inconsistent protection in front of Jackson also hurt the Ravens. The Saints’ blitz packages caused confusion and yielded three sacks.

Jackson wouldn’t have seen so much pressure if offensive coordinator Declan Doyle didn’t ignore running back Derrick Henry in the second half. A decision that earned ridicule from a former Ravens rival.

The Ravens have a lot to fix on what’s supposed to be a high-powered offense, but there are equal problems on defense. So it’s a good thing one of the Ravens’ leaders on that side of the ball is as focused as Jackson.

Ravens’ Defense Not Focused on Field Conditions for Week 3

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton struck a similar tone to Jackson when asked about the field. Hamilton told reporters, “There’s a lot of he said, she said kinda thing going on right now, so we’ll see, but I know the players are the product in this league and soon as we lose the, I guess, putting the players forward, it’s when we lose the league, and I’m sure the league knows that and they’re doing their best to put us in the right position to be safe. So that’s not really at the forefront of my mind right now, just tryna get ready for the game,” per Hensley.

Hamilton’s head’s in the right place with the Ravens needing a bounce-back game defensively. They surrendered 21 second-half points to the Saints, and one of Hamilton’s safeties needed rookie head coach Jesse Minter to defend him from negative press.

Minter won’t worry about the Ravens having enough talent to improve on defense. What might concern Minter more is his team losing any star players to injury because of the field in Rio.

Concerns Linger About Rio de Janeiro Field

Jackson and Hamilton aren’t concerned, but NFL field director Nick Pappas has had to reassure people about the playing conditions. Pappas said “at this time, no concerns,” when asked by Jeff Zrebiec and other reporters for The Athletic.

Those words strike a more positive note than players for Flamengo FC, according to Zrebiec. Including midfield playmaker Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who lamented how “The field keeps getting worse.”

Hamilton and Jackson are downplaying what awaits them in Brazil, but Minter and Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta will be nervous. Particularly during a young season when the Washington Commanders and New York Giants have already lost their starting quarterbacks to serious injuries.