Lamar Jackson Opened Up About Ravens’ 2,147-Yard Weapon Before Saints Game

Things are a bit off for the Baltimore Ravens after two major offensive injuries.

Wide receivers Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane were both hurt and left early in the Ravens’ 41-23 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Flowers is dealing with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day, while Lane is out for at least a month with a fractured wrist he just had surgery on.

That leaves Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with limited options at wide receiver. Everyone is looking at one player to step up to the plate.

Lamar Jackson Talks Baltimore Ravens Weapon

Jackson spoke with the media after the Ravens’ Wednesday practice, when he was asked about his relationship with wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The Ravens quarterback talked about it in more depth.

“[Rashod Bateman and I have a] great relationship, man. My guy is actually going to get a lot more targets, I believe, with guys going down just because our offense is so explosive, [with] different guys getting the ball, different movements [and] helping guys get open, stuff like that. But, yes, our relationship is great.”

Bateman was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2021, so he and Jackson have been together throughout. In their six seasons together, Bateman has caught 157 passes for 2,147 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The media will focus more on getting Bateman involved in the offense. Jackson still thinks Bateman is playing well, even when he doesn’t have the ball.

“I feel like ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman] played great. Besides him not getting the ball, he was blocking down the field [and] helping guys score touchdowns. They took one of his catches back, and [it was] one I wish I could give back to him. Sometimes, in certain games, you might not get any targets, but you can help your team win in different areas and stuff like that. That has been happening throughout their whole career — not just him, but Zay [Flowers] [and] other receivers. [There] will be some games those guys do not get the ball, but they end up helping us win. So, I do not believe we are looking at it like that. He is one of those ones for us, for sure.”

During the Colts game, Bateman did not catch a pass. He was praised, though, for his blocking throughout the contest.

Rashod Bateman Could Be Looking At Elevated Role With Ravens in Week 2

With Flowers and Lane potentially out for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, it’s now Bateman’s time to shine. These moments are why Bateman got picked in the first round.

He was seen as a big receiver who can go up and make the catch. During his Ravens tenure, his performances have been mixed, with both good and bad moments.

There are no more excuses for a bad game, as Bateman has to help Jackson out and be the main guy in the passing game. If Bateman can produce, the Ravens’ offense can keep their foot on the pedal.