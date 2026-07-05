Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Predicted to Bolt for NFC Team

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have almost parted ways once in the past. Now, there have been rumblings that the two sides could be headed for another potential divorce scenario.

With a new contract needing to get done, the two sides haven’t been on the same page. There have been reports and a lot of speculation about Jackson potentially leaving the Ravens in the future.

Should that scenario become a reality, quite a few teams across the NFL would emerge with interest in poaching him from Baltimore.

There is still a good chance that the Ravens will get a contract extension done with Jackson. He remains the face of their franchise and when healthy is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. But, the chance of losing him is still very real.

Keeping that in mind, one former NFL scout spoke to Heavy about what could happen if Jackson does end up leaving Baltimore.

Former NFL Scout Predicts Lamar Jackson to Leave Ravens for NFC Team

If Jackson were to leave the Ravens, one former NFL scout believes the Minnesota Vikings would pounce at the opportunity to bring him onboard.

“Personally, I don’t see Minnesota as having its quarterback situation figured out,” the scout said. “Kyler Murray will be an upgrade over J.J., but I still don’t think he moves the Super Bowl needle.”

He continued on, revealing why he thinks Jackson would be a high priority target for the Vikings.

“You have Justin Jefferson. You have a very talented offense. All you’re missing is a top-tier quarterback. If they were to get Lamar (Jackson), the Super Bowl would be right there for the taking. Teams don’t pass on that kind of opportunity very often, especially when they have a need for that kind of player.”

Minnesota would be a scary team with Jackson leading the charge. Without a doubt, the Vikings would instantly become a Super Bowl favorite.

Lamar Jackson Facing a Big Season with Ravens in 2026

Last year, the Ravens entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. When all was said and done, they didn’t even come close to reaching those goals.

Jackson struggled with some injury issues throughout the year. He played in 13 games, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while also running for 349 yards and two scores.

Back in the 2024 campaign, Jackson put together much bigger numbers. He threw for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while completing 66.7 percent of his pass attempts. Jackson also ran for 915 yards and four scores that year.

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Jackson in Baltimore. For now, it does appear there is a chance he could leave the Ravens.