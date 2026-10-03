Lamar Jackson Hilariously Trolls 49ers With Rare Social Media Move Ahead of Week 4

Lamar Jackson doesn’t make a habit of creating headlines with his social media activity, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback’s latest Instagram change has an unusual connection to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson changed his Instagram profile picture to an edited image of Daejon Love wearing a Ravens skull cap. The original photo showed Love wearing a 49ers skull cap.

Love became the center of a bizarre story before the 2026 NFL season after authorities accused him of posing as a 49ers wide receiver as part of an alleged romance scam involving more than two dozen women, according to the New York Post.

Jackson hasn’t explained his decision to use the edited picture, but the connection to the 49ers quickly drew attention on social media.

The move also stands out because Jackson isn’t among the NFL players who regularly use their social media accounts to create conversation. Much of his Instagram activity comes through posts in which other users tag him.

Lamar Jackson’s Instagram Change Comes Months After Cryptic A.J. Brown Post

Jackson’s profile picture change marks another rare moment in which his social media activity has attracted attention.

In March, the two-time NFL MVP sparked speculation about a potential Ravens roster move with a cryptic post on X.

Jackson posted a smiling emoji above a Denzel Washington “Boom” meme from “Training Day.” The timing led to speculation that his message could be connected to then-Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Jackson never confirmed that interpretation.

He was more active on Instagram around the same time, sharing several stories. One showed him praying inside the Ravens locker room with the caption, “Thank You Jesus,” along with a prayer hands emoji. He also posted a selfie showing off a new haircut.

Brown ultimately went elsewhere. The Eagles traded the three-time All-Pro receiver to the New England Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, Philadelphia announced. The deal reunited Brown with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who coached him during his first three NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson Returns to Full Practice Ahead of Ravens-Titans Matchup

Jackson’s Instagram activity came as the Ravens received encouraging news about their starting quarterback ahead of Sunday’s matchup against Tennessee.

Jackson appeared on Baltimore’s injury report Wednesday with a back issue and participated on a limited basis. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter described the issue as “something small.”

“I had heard that maybe that was sheer pandemonium that he was not out there earlier, but he ended up being able to get some stuff done,” Minter joked Wednesday.

Any concern eased Thursday when Jackson returned as a full participant in practice.

Baltimore now turns its attention to Sunday’s game against the Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are trying to end a home losing streak that dates back to before Thanksgiving.

Jackson acknowledged the importance of changing that trend when speaking with reporters.

“[It’s] very disappointing to not just us but Flock Nation,” Jackson said, adding that “there’s a lot of urgency” to start winning at home.

Running back Derrick Henry, who will face his former team when Tennessee comes to Baltimore, delivered a similar message.

“We need to win at home,” Henry said. “We need to protect our home turf, and that’s got to be the emphasis. That’s got to be the focus for us to go out there and do that on Sunday.”

The Ravens and Titans kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.