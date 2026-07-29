Lamar Jackson is Only Reason Ravens Shouldn’t Be This in 2026

What an offseason it has been for the Baltimore Ravens, with massive changes.

New head coach Jesse Minter has been tasked with taking an underachieving team back to the playoffs. With all-new coordinators, a lot of the same Ravens players are on the team, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Now it’s all about getting Jackson ready to work with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and his scheme. Once they get through that bump in the road, though, there’s no reason not to believe in this Ravens team.

Lamar Jackson Gives Baltimore Ravens Plenty of Reasons to Believe in 2026

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay examined each NFL team and gave a reason why they shouldn’t be overlooked in 2026. The Ravens’ is simple: Lamar Jackson is still a difference-maker.

“Almost every season Lamar Jackson finds a way to remind the world why he’s one of the NFL’s most uniquely talented players. Even during a down year like 2025—when Jackson missed four games with injury—the Baltimore Ravens remained in playoff contention until the final day of the season. While the Baltimore Ravens did make a coaching change after nearly two decades with John Harbaugh on the sidelines, the team is a strong candidate to remain a force with Jesse Minter—one of the most promising head coaching candidates to come around in years—at the reins. Jackson’s presence will ensure early success for the new coach, who has a chance to elevate this roster and finally get it over the hump for the first time since Baltimore won it all in 2012.”

Jackson’s numbers might have been down last season, but he can still do it all. He finished 2025 with 2,549 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He also ran for 349 yards and 2 scores. This offseason, NFL players ranked Jackson as the 69th-best player in the league. One reason is that he saw a dip in his performance while dealing with multiple injuries throughout the 2025 campaign.

Lamar Jackson Can Still Change the Game for the Ravens in 2026

Jackson is still the same, dynamic player that fans have been accustomed to seeing over the years. People seem to forget that he is a two-time NFL MVP, so the skills are there.

Things might be different in 2026 for him, though, as Jackson wants to be more of a pocket passer. He will still use his legs, but has improved his accuracy over the years. Jackson completed 67% of his passes in 2023 and 66% in 2024.

In Doyle’s new scheme, there will be just as much running the ball as there is passing. It looks the same as it did when he was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears last year, except Jackson will let it rip while getting shots at running the ball when needed.

It may take a few weeks into the regular season for this offense to get comfortable, but Jackson is good enough that the Ravens are a real threat in the NFL this year.