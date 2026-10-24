Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Ravens Make Final Decision on QB for Bengals Game

The limp should have given it all away.

One day after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson noticeably limped to the podium to speak with the media following Friday’s practice, he was ruled out with a high ankle sprain for Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson has not played since he was injured shortly before halftime of a Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Lamar Jackson has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “This marks the third straight game that Lamar Jackson will miss with his high ankle sprain. Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley will start in his place once again.”

“Ravens rule QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account. “It will be Tyler Huntley for third straight start.”

“Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson (ankle) for Sunday’s game against the Bengals,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official. X account. “Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley will start his third straight game for Baltimore.”

Lamar Jackson: Injury-Prone Pattern Emerging

It’s the second consecutive season Jackson has missed multiple games — he missed 4 games in 2025 with a variety of injuries.

The Ravens, 4-2, have a murderer’s row of a schedule coming up after playing the Bengals.

Lamar now will miss 3 games with his high ankle sprain,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on X. “Lamar did practice this week which is progress and they waited to see if he could go. A sign he’s close. Next 3 games after tomorrow: at Bills, Jaguars (TNF), Chargers (MNF).

Jackson said trying to play through injury issues in 2025 was “dumb, a little bit,” so it’s no surprise — especially in a contract year — that he’s not trying to come back until he’s 100 percent healthy.

Tyler Huntley Will Start Third Straight Game

Huntley also played the entire second half in a Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans after Jackson was injured right before halftime. Huntley is 1-1 in his first two starts, with a surprise loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

In the last 10 quarters, Huntley is 51-of-72 passing for 429 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions to go with 1 rushing touchdown.