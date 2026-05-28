Lamar Jackson Speaks Out About Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum Replacements

He knows there’s a Tyler Linderbaum-shaped hole at the heart of the Baltimore Ravens‘ offensive line, and Lamar Jackson has a lot to say about how the team is going to adequately replace one of his favorite blockers.

So far, the Ravens’ efforts to replace Linderbaum have only involved stockpiling some veteran backups and possibly relying on a couple of undrafted free agents. It’s the not the most inspiring group of players set to snap the ball to Jackson, and the two-time NFL MVP quarterback addressed the issue at OTAs on Wednesday, May 27.

Jackson spoke with reporters after practice and gave his verdict on how the Ravens will move on from one of the best centers in the league: “Those guys upstairs do a great job of bringing in who we need. Whatever it takes, man. Hopefully we can just get a guy who is willing to be the center and willing to lead the offensive line and do his job,” per Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison.

Jackson sounds open to the Ravens bringing in yet another center. It’s difficult to argue, since the team hasn’t exactly made bold moves after three-time Pro Bowler Linderbaum signed a record contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

The low-key response from the Ravens was summed up by who was taking snaps during Wednesday’s session, along with the ongoing competition for reps with no clear favorite in sight.

Ravens Still Sorting Things Out at Center

For the moment, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and new head coach Jesse Minter are content to favor a quantity over quality approach to replacing Linderbaum. Their plan was evident on Wednesday, when “Jovaughn Gwyn took first-team practice reps at center this week, with Danny Pinter moved to second-team duties. Minter said he wants to get a good look at three centers as the Ravens look for their next starter,” according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Gwyn is a former member of the Atlanta Falcons who already has the confidence of new offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford. Yet, Gwyn is also somebody who’s taken just 11 snaps across the last three seasons.

Trusting Gwyn to assume the mantle left by Linderbaum as the most important blocker in front of the most important player on the roster requires a considerable leap of faith. It’s a similar story with the other would-be Linderbaum replacements.

They include a pair of players who weren’t drafted, Corey Bullock, and a former college teammate of the Ravens’ top pick in the 2026 NFL draft, guard Vega Ioane. More pro-level experience is provided by 29-year-old Danny Pinter, who was snagged during free agency after spending life as a backup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The likelihood of a center matching Linderbaum’s levels emerging from this group appears slim. That’s far from ideal for Jackson, who is entering a pivotal phase of his career.

Lamar Jackson’s Future Remains Most Pressing Concern

Agreeing a long-term contract extension with their franchise player remains a more pressing concern for the Ravens than finding the right replacement for Linderbaum. For his part, Jackson sounds eager to stay in Baltimore, but a deal still looks like a long ways from being done.

It means the Ravens are entering a season defined by change with a lack of stability at the key spot on the team. Uncertainty surrounding Jackson only adds to the challenge ahead of Minter, who is already facing the daunting task of replacing John Harbaugh, who patrolled the sidelines for the Ravens for 18 years.

Harbaugh’s exit, along with the loss of core players like Linderbaum, All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard and edge-rusher Kyle Van Noy, makes this offseason more than a mild reset for the Ravens. Particularly when there are new schemes on either side of the ball, with Declan Doyle installing a different offense around Jackson.

The rebuilding process would go a lot smoother if there was some resolution about Jackson, but he might be more inclined to provide clarity if the situation at center was settled.