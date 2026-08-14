Lamar Jackson Feels Urgency for What Ravens Must Do in 2026

As the years roll on, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is starting to take more heat from everyone.

That’s because Jackson has yet to even take the Ravens to the Super Bowl entering his ninth season in the NFL. He might have two MVPs on his resume, but that doesn’t exclude him from facing all kinds of criticism.

Something is going to have to give with Jackson, and he knows it better than anyone. That kind of pressure hasn’t been taken off his shoulders since being Baltimore’s first-round pick nearly a decade ago.

Lamar Jackson Knows the Pressure is On to Lead Baltimore Ravens to Super Bowl Title

Jackson had a chance to sit down with CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn to talk about the Ravens and training camp. Washburn asked Jackson about the lack of Super Bowls to the resume and the pressure of it. Jackson admitted that pressure has never gone away since his rookie season.

“It’s always been that way for me,” Jackson said. “We need to do this now. Even when I was a rookie, a second-year player. Obviously, going into year 9, it’s like, ‘man, time is ticking. You’re only getting older.’ I’m not getting younger. I’m seeing a lot of different new faces into the league and different guys we surrounded with from an offensive line, receiver standpoint, running back, backfield, new running back, stuff like that. Time is ticking and the urgency is always a high level. Even I feel once I get one, it’s still gonna be urgent to get another. Never goes away.”

Since 2018, Jackson has been everything for this Ravens organization. He has been to four Pro Bowls, was selected as a first-team All-Pro three times, and won his two MVPs.

His regular season record is impressive, winning 71% of his starts. In the postseason, though, he’s 3-5 and has 10 touchdown passes to 7 interceptions, only completing 60.6% of his passes.

Lamar Jackson’s Ravens Legacy is Being Defined by Lack of Postseason Success

Jackson understands better than anyone else that he needs to step up. While he’s great in the regular season, his playoff success has not been there for a franchise superstar like him.

That’s part of why the Ravens made the changes they did. They fired head coach John Harbaugh to bring in Jesse Minter as a new voice. Baltimore added key pieces like Trey Hendrickson, John Simpson, and rookie Olaivavega Ioane to build around Jackson.

So far, training camp is showing encouraging signs that Jackson can succeed in 2026. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane looks like a future star, and the defense has shown improvement. Even after losing center Tyler Linderbaum, the interior offensive line looks to be in better shape.

While time isn’t completely running out, Jackson needs to step up and take this new era of Ravens football to the promised land. Otherwise, it might be him next heading out the door behind Harbaugh.