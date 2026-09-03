Lamar Jackson Vigorously Sent Warning on Ravens Offense Before 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens‘ offense is in transition under offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

At least the franchise has quarterback Lamar Jackson 100% healthy again and ready to go for the 2026 season. All indications are that while the offense has been up and down in training camp, Jackson seems to be doing well.

There might be some rough patches early in the season under Doyle, but with Jackson there, this offense should still be great. At least Jackson has some strong feelings on how this unit should look.

Lamar Jackson Has Everyone Looking Out for Baltimore Ravens Offense

Jackson appeared on Mad Dog Sports Radio, where he was asked about the offense under Doyle. The star quarterback was excited about the unit’s potential.

“Man, I can’t call it with this offense. It’s everywhere. There’s a lot of moving parts with our offense, man. There’s guys flying around. It’s like— I don’t want to say it’s like a one-trick pony because it’s far from that. You know, it’s everything you need in the offense. Play action, drop back, run game. It’s like everything you want in an offensive system. And like coaches, like I just said with Coach Jesse, the attention to detail. He’s overly like preaching that, you know, he want every guy to know what everyone’s doing basically with the offense. So it’s just making everyone’s job a lot easier and I just can’t wait to showcase it.”

When asked to elaborate on the offense, Jackson couldn’t go into specifics. He did, however, add a bit of a warning.

“I can’t call it, you know, until we out there on the field. But like from practice, just the inside of practice and what I’ve been seeing on film, it was like, man, I don’t believe a defense is prepared for what’s in store for us or what’s in store for them.”

Last season’s Ravens offense was exactly what they were: average. They were 16th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 332.2 yards per game. Baltimore was also 27th in passing (175.6 yards per game), second in rushing (156.6 yards per game), and 11th in scoring (24.9 points per game).

Lamar Jackson is Ready to Run Ravens’ Offense in 2026

This Ravens offense has everything Jackson needed from last year: more young wide receiver weapons and an improved interior offensive line. It helps that guys like Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, and Mark Andrews are back.

Baltimore has a new weapon in rookie third-round pick wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane that looks like the real deal. The Ravens also drafted guard Olaivavega Ioane in the first round, helping their offensive line out.

Entering 2026, the potential of this Ravens offense is scary. A big part in making sure that happens is that Jackson steps up to the plate and helps them win games.