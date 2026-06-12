Lamar Jackson Sends Bold Message to Ravens on Zay Flowers Contract Situation

The Baltimore Ravens have gone through some drastic changes during this NFL offseason, starting with the firing of longtime head coach John Harbaugh and the hiring of Jesse Minter as the one-time Super Bowl champion’s successor.

Along with the change at head coach, which came as quite a surprise and made Harbaugh the new leader on the sideline for the New York Giants, superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s immediate future with the team has come into question.

However, that speculation has died down as of late, even though his contract situation has yet to be resolved, while Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes just had two more years added to his contract.

Lamar Jackson on Zay Flowers: ‘One of the Best’ WRs in the NFL

Jackson’s contract situation isn’t the only one to monitor in Baltimore, as star wide receiver Zay Flowers is also a player who’s in line for a lucrative long-term deal after having his fifth-year option picked up by the team.

Earlier this week, during a team press conference, Jackson was asked about Flowers’ value to the Ravens, and he found the question a little comical because the star wideout’s value is pretty obvious.

The two-time NFL MVP believes that Flowers is “one of the best” wide receivers in the NFL today.

“I don’t want to say that’s a bad question, but you know what his value is to this team, man,” Jackson said of Flowers. “We love Z. We need Z. He’s one of the best receivers in the league, man. He showed that, since he stepped on the NFL field back in 2023. He’s been showing it in camp. I wasn’t even here yet. And he was just doing his route running and making crazy catches. He was just doing what he’s been doing. So his value is like out of this real. Out of this real, man. That’s what I say.”

Clearly, Jackson knows the importance of the Ravens having Flowers downfield, which bodes well for the star wideout’s long-term future with the franchise.

Zay Flowers Opens Up on Persistent Hand Injuries

Although Flowers is without a doubt one of the best wide receivers in the league, as Jackson made clear when talking about his teammate and one of his favorite targets in the passing game, the 25-year-old has had his injury problems during his professional career.

Flowers recently opened up about his hand injuries over the years and made some interesting comments about the persistent problem he’s had on the Off the Clock podcast with Eddie Jackson and Joshua Bellamy.

“I had surgery on my hand. I re-break my hand every year,” Flowers said. I’ve been re-breaking my hand since high school. Every time I catch it, it would never go in my left [hand], it would always go in my right. So, I’m on the left side of the field, and I catch the ball that’s going in my right. My grip isn’t strong enough. I don’t feel comfortable running with it in my left hand. .. But this year though them boys on me like ‘catch it, put in the left hand.’”

Over the course of his three-year career with the Ravens, Flowers has racked up 237 receptions, 3,128 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns during the regular season.

Even with those hand injuries, Flowers has only missed one regular-season game in his three years in Baltimore.