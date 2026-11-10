TRADE ALERT: Ravens Make Last-Minute Trade for Falcons Starter

The Baltimore Ravens made a trade right at the wire of the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday, addressing a position that’s been a bugaboo for them all season by acquiring Atlanta Falcons starting center Ryan Neuzil.

The Ravens had already traded a 2nd-round pick for Philadelphia Eagles center and 2-time Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens.

“Trade: Falcons are trading C Ryan Neuzil to the Ravens in exchange for Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 sixth-round pick, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

“Buzzer beater! The Falcons are trading C Ryan Neuzil to the Ravens, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “Neuzil has been Atlanta’s starter and is in the final year of his contract.”

Neuzil signed a 2-year, $9.5 million contract extension with the Falcons that ends after this season and will bring his career earnings to $13 million.

Ryan Neuzil: From UDFA to Full-Time Starter

Neuzil, 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, made the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after earning All-American honors at Appalachian State in 2020 — as a guard and not a center. He started 44 consecutive games in college.

“Athletic guard with durability and consistency both strongly in his favor,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2021. “He is quick off the snap with the ability to find positioning for reach blocks in a zone scheme. His lack of length shows up against better competition, though, limiting his ability to stay connected in the run game and protect his edges in pass pro. He lacks the desired NFL measurables, but should still be a priority free agent for a wide zone offense.”

Neuzil played in every game for the Falcons the last four seasons, including becoming a full-time starter for the first time in 2025, when he started all 17 games.

Ravens Already Made Trade for Starting Center

As stated, the Ravens already traded for a center with Jurgens, meaning either Neuzil or Jurgens will likely move to guard.

“Just before the trade deadline, the Ravens acquire Falcons starting center Ryan Neuzil in exchange for backup guard Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 sixth-round pick,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “This is the second time the Ravens have traded for a center in a span of 34 days. Baltimore acquired Eagles center Cam Jurgens on Oct. 7.”

“Trades aren’t done yet!” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones wrote on X on Tuesday. “The Falcons are trading C Ryan Neuzil for Ravens G Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 6th round pick.”