Ravens Made $98 Million Nnamdi Madubuike Decision Before Cowboys Brazil Game

While some big decisions remain on the injury front, the Baltimore Ravens already made one ahead of their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

All week, questions have swirled about the defensive tackle and whether he would play. Madubuike has been dealing with the neck injury since hurting it early last season.

He has practiced all week and made good progress. Baltimore appears to have made up their mind on that one and another key injury.

Baltimore Ravens’ Injury Decisions, Including Nnamdi Madubuike

The Ravens have released their final injury report before the Cowboys game. They listed wide receiver Zay Flowers as questionable with a hamstring injury, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley is ruled out with a toe injury.

As for Madubuike, he has no injury designation, so he should be ready to play. There’s no word on whether he will start or just be in the rotation.

Madubuike is a two-time Pro Bowler, having been selected in 2023 and 2024. Last year, in just 2 games, he racked up 7 tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.

Nnamdi Madubuike is Back for The Ravens

It’s a massive moment for the Ravens to get their Pro Bowl defensive lineman back after a battle to return. Madubuike had a long road to get back to where he needed to be, so the defense gets a boost.

This will not only help with the run defense, but also improve the pass rush. It has been shaky pressuring the quarterbacks over the first two weeks, so Madubuike’s return will add stability there.

Baltimore’s offense still has questions with Stanley out and Flowers’ status unknown. Carson Vinson is in line to start at left tackle, and if Flowers doesn’t go, Rashod Bateman takes over at WR1.

The update leaves the Ravens much closer to 100% healthy than they have been in a long time. Madubuike has been the missing piece on that defensive line, helping put them over the top. With him, plus Trey Hendrickson coming off the edge, Baltimore suddenly looks scary on defense.

Baltimore’s front seven has some confidence, but the defense’s secondary will be tested against Dallas. This is a Cowboys offense that likes to sling the ball around with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outsides.

If the Ravens can get pressure on Dak Prescott and make his life miserable, that will be the game-changer they need. Baltimore’s defense can be just as good as any other team in the league. It will take the Ravens getting in Prescott’s face in order to win the game.