Marlon Humphrey Makes Bold Claim on Ravens Rookie Weapon

Training camp for the Baltimore Ravens is really showcasing the young talent on the roster.

Over the last five weeks, the Ravens have shown quickly how good they are at developing and finding great talent. This 2026 NFL draft class was already praised for its talent level, but camp is really exposing that.

One rookie is standing out from the rest of the Ravens’ first-year players. This guy even has two-time All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey praising him.

Marlon Humphrey Names Baltimore Ravens’ Best Player at Camp

Humphrey talked about Ravens training camp in his “The Marlon Humphrey Show.” He states that rookie third-round pick wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has stood out to him.

“He’s probably had the best training camp of anybody on the team, to be honest. He low key has really been hoopin. Very big time catch radius. A couple times I’ve been guarding him pretty tight and I just see Lamar (Jackson) look at me. I’m like ‘is he about to throw this?’ And then he just throws it and I’m like ‘why’d he throw that over his head?’ And then I look up, and the dude is catching it. I’m like, what the frick. … Thinking we got a legit threat in that guy.”

While at USC last season, Lane caught 49 passes for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per catch. In 2024, he caught 43 passes for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

During the preseason, Lane caught a 16-yard touchdown in his first game against the Philadelphia Eagles. In two games, he’s caught 4 passes for 47 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ja’Kobi Lane is On His Way to Being a Star on the Ravens

Throughout Ravens training camp, Lane has been continuously praised for his performance. Every practice seems to include a report that he made a great catch.

The Ravens have been looking for a receiver like that over the years. Zay Flowers is a great talent, but Jackson needs a tall receiver who can make any catch. Lane has fit that description to a T.

It’s early in the rookie’s career, and no one wants to put too much pressure on him. For Ravens fans, it’s hard not to think about what it could be like with Lane in the lineup.

Baltimore’s passing game might get the lift it needed from Lane. He went from being just a backup on the team to now needing to fit in the lineup no matter what.

Lane has a promising NFL career and can be a true weapon in this Ravens offense. The 2026 season should be a good indicator of what he can bring to the table for the future.