Mel Kiper Grades Ravens’ Draft Haul: ‘They Let the Board Come to Them’

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2025 NFL Draft with no shortage of priorities. They needed to shore up the secondary, add depth to the pass rush, build up the interior offensive line, and find a long-term replacement at kicker. With 11 picks in their pocket — tied for the most entering the draft — they had the ammo to attack those needs head-on.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. graded the Ravens’ draft haul a solid B+, praising Baltimore for plugging critical holes without reaching. “They let the board come to them and got some good prospects,” Kiper writes.

The secondary got a major boost right out of the gate. Baltimore’s first-round pick, safety Malaki Starks, figures to slide in next to Kyle Hamilton and immediately help limit explosive plays. “Starks also spent a lot of time at slot corner at Georgia, so Baltimore can use that versatility to its advantage,” Kiper notes. It’s a strategic fit for a defense that surrendered 58 passing plays of 20-plus yards last season — third most in the league — and another seven during the playoffs.

Reinforcements Across the Board

Kiper had edge rusher atop Baltimore’s draft needs, even though the Ravens ranked second in the NFL with 54 sacks. Veteran contributors like Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy are both on expiring deals, and Baltimore took a swing on Mike Green, who finished 18th on Kiper’s Big Board after leading the nation with 17 sacks.

On the offensive side, the Ravens targeted the trenches by drafting Emery Jones Jr., a strong candidate to slide inside to guard and push Daniel Faalele for reps. Baltimore added even more depth to the secondary by grabbing Robert Longerbeam, who Kiper valued highly as his 116th-ranked prospect. Defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and athletic project Bilhal Kone also join a loaded defensive front.

Finally, Baltimore might have found their kicker of the future in Tyler Loop, whom Kiper tabbed as “my No. 1 kicker this year. He has a massive leg, hitting a 62-yarder in college.”

Top to bottom, the Ravens stayed true to their board and walked away with a B+ grade, reinforcing a roster that needed some retooling after falling just short last season.