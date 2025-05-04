Ravens Say They Did ‘Due Diligence’ on Mike Green Sexual Assault Allegations. Did They?

Mike Green’s NFL career begins in Baltimore under a cloud — one formed not by on-field performance but by two separate allegations of sexual assault that the Ravens say they’ve thoroughly investigated, even as details remain scarce.

At the NFL scouting combine in March, Green was unusually direct. “There’s accusations out there. I’ve never been questioned,” he said. “Nobody ever asked me a question about what happened before I departed from Virginia. It was just accusations that caused me to leave.” The linebacker, who transferred to Marshall after being dismissed from UVA, denies both allegations. “Correct. Once again, I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Still, when the Ravens selected him in the second round of the draft, Green declined to elaborate further. “Yeah, great question,” he told reporters at rookie camp. “Like I said, I’m just focused right now on moving forward with my career at the Ravens. I’m blessed to be here.”

In her reporting for The Baltimore Banner, Giana Han notes that Green’s responses raised more questions than they answered. Despite his earlier willingness to discuss the allegations at the combine, Green grew further reticent after being drafted. When asked how two separate sexual assault accusations arose — one in high school and another at UVA — he deflected, stating only that he’s focused on the future and has taken advantage of resources to support his mental health.

Ravens Say They Investigated the Claims

Green was widely seen as a first-round talent, especially after a dominant 17-sack season at Marshall. His performance at the Senior Bowl, where he interviewed with all 32 teams, helped him climb back up draft boards. But not every team was convinced. According to NFL Network, several franchises removed Green from consideration entirely after hearing his side of the story.

“It’s tough, just knowing that you have first-round potential,” Green said. “That was a goal that I set for myself. Didn’t really get to get that goal, but coming to the Ravens was a blessing in disguise.”

The Ravens say they ran a “thorough” and “exhaustive” investigation before drafting him, though they have not disclosed what that entailed. General manager Eric DeCosta said he spent 90 minutes with Green during a predraft meeting and came away satisfied.

“We understand the severity of what these allegations were, of course,” DeCosta said. “But doing our due diligence, we are comfortable with Mike.”

One curious note: Andy Linn, Green’s high school coach, said he never spoke with anyone from the Ravens, though 12 to 15 other teams had contacted him.

Green’s time at UVA ended shortly after an anonymous sexual assault report was filed in August 2022. While he claims he could have stayed, he chose to leave. “I wanted a fresh start,” he said. The school never commented publicly, and Charlottesville police said the investigation into the incident has been suspended. There were no reported injuries or property damage, and no charges were ever filed.

Green says he’s been misunderstood. “I think what everybody just needs to know is I’m not this guy that everybody’s trying to portray me to be,” he said. “That’s online, that’s talking about something that they don’t know about.”

Now a Raven, Green is intent on moving forward.

“It’s just something I had to go through, and I got through it,” he said.