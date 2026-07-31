Ravens’ $7 Million Rising Star is Causing Havoc at Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens are off to a great start at training camp through just two days of work.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense are rolling strong in the passing game. Even the defense is getting some attention as they look to improve from the miserable 2025 performance.

There is a defensive player who is getting a ton of attention from reporters who are covering the Ravens. It’s a guy Baltimore needs to take a massive leap with in 2026.

Baltimore Ravens Second-Year Player Generating Buzz at Training Camp

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec shared his observations from the second day of Ravens’ training camp. Zrebiec shouted out edge rusher Mike Green for having a strong start through the first two days.

“Second-year outside linebacker Mike Green has been one of the most impactful players throughout the first two days of training camp. Green has given Ravens offensive tackles issues and been a regular visitor in the backfield. Fellow outside linebacker Tavius Robinson is also off to a strong start in camp.”

Green was the Ravens’ second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and found some playing time as a rotational edge rusher last year. He finished the season with 41 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 7 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery in 17 games. Pro Football Focus gave him a 46.3 overall grade, ranking 109th out of 115 eligible edge rushers.

Ravens Need Mike Green to Take Giant Leap in Production This Season

With Kyle Van Noy no longer in Baltimore, the Ravens need to see more out of Green in 2026. Baltimore loaded up off the edge with new additions Trey Hendrickson, rookie Zion Young, and Calais Campbell.

Green showed some promise in 2025, but just couldn’t play at a consistent level. Coming from Marshall, this level of competition was a big step up from what he was used to.

The speed off the edge and his aggressiveness show potential for what he could be. Bringing in a defensive-minded head coach like Jesse Minter is only going to benefit Green.

Still, the competition at edge rusher is going to be a hard one for Green. Hendrickson and Tavius Robinson are projected to start in 2026. That leaves Green and Young to fight it out for playing time as well.

Hope hasn’t been lost on Green yet despite the Young selection in the NFL Draft. This Ravens team is just looking to keep adding depth and talent to the defense. They were in the bottom 10 statistically last season, so the defense needed a bit of an overhaul.

It might be too soon to put a lot of pressure on Green to step in and play well when it is just his second season. Unfortunately, that appears to be the case for the young defender as the Ravens need him more than ever in 2026.