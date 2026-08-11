Mina Kimes Dropped Bold Jesse Minter Prediction Before Ravens Debut

The buzz around new Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has been loud since his arrival earlier in the year.

Minter has been tasked with rebuilding this defense and helping quarterback Lamar Jackson take the leap for a Super Bowl title. So far in camp, the offense looks better, and the defense is playing with more aggression than shown in 2025.

This has everyone buying stock in the Ravens being a better team this season. Some even think this is about to be a standout season for Minter in his NFL head coaching debut.

Ravens’ Jesse Minter Gets Massive Vote of Confidence From Mina Kimes

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes was talking about her choice for Coach of the Year in 2026. Kimes likes what she is seeing in Minter so far, so that was her pick.

“So Coach of the Year is the turnaround award, right? But the problem is I don’t see any obvious turnaround candidates that really jumped out to me. So Baltimore is not quite a turnaround, right? But they were 8-9, so they did have a losing record. And I think that Minter has the chance to do a unit turnaround. So maybe he’ll get some credit for that, which is to say, I— and I’ve been no secret about this— I think this defense has the potential to really make a leap this season. And some of it has nothing to do with Jesse Minter. Some of it has to do with the additions and Madubuike coming back. They were 30th in adjusted games lost on defense. A lot of it does have to do with Jesse Minter. I mean, I, like I’ve said this before, but like, LA, man, what he did there going from a defense that was 29th in EPA per play the year before he came and then going back-to-back seventh is pretty remarkable. I think that also is a group that’s frankly less talented than the one he has in Baltimore. He could get a lot of credit for the improvements that I think we’re going to see in this defense.”

Minter was a stellar defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. In the last two years in that role, the Chargers were in the top 11 in total defense and points allowed.

Jesse Minter Has Great Chance to Shine in Year 1 With Ravens

Baltimore has all the pieces in place to be one of the best teams in the NFL if it all comes together. The biggest concern is the injured players on the team coming back to play. Guys like Madubuike, John Jenkins, Teddye Buchanan, and Travis Jones are working their way back to the field.

Jackson and the offense appear to be rolling strong early on with Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator. They have gotten standout performances from rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane early in training camp.

Minter has the right culture in place and has the Ravens trending in the right direction for 2026. Anything less than the playoffs should be considered a disappointment. Minter winning Coach of the Year would be the cherry on top of the cake of a great move by the franchise in the offseason.