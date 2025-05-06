Mina Kimes Rips Ravens Over Justin Tucker Statement

Add ESPN’s Mina Kimes to the list of outraged football fans and pundits over the Baltimore Ravens’ handling of Justin Tucker’s recent release.

The ESPN analyst and outspoken commentor online blasted Baltimore’s non-informative statement while announcing the release of the veteran kicker amid an NFL investigation of Tucker for sexual assault.

https://x.com/minakimes/status/1919498330171965574

Tucker was abruptly cut by the Ravens on Monday after 13 seasons in what the Ravens called “a football decision. Yet, the NFL is investigating Tucker for allegations of sexual misconduct from 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists.

The five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler has the highest career field goal percentage in NFL history (89.1) and holds the NFL record for longest field goal (66 yards, made on Sept. 26, 2021).

Unnecessary Tone

Kimes was the highest-profile person to criticize the Ravens’ flowery statement for Tucker’s release amid his alleged misconduct.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” Eric DeCosta, Baltimore executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “Considering our current roster we have made the incredibly tough decision to release Justin Tucker.

“His reliability, focus, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”

As is her wont, Kimes doubled and tripled down on her take down of DeCosta’s words, even as fans of both the NFL and the Ravens tried to defend Tucker’s contributions. Kimes rightly pointed out that DeCosta’s tone was inappropriate — at best — given the toxicity of Tucker’s name at this point

https://x.com/minakimes/status/1919512263549190512

https://x.com/minakimes/status/1919501722390778235

https://x.com/minakimes/status/1919503457536348168

Diminishing returns

That the Ravens would even rationalize releasing Tucker as “a football decision” is testament to his struggles on the field.

Tucker’s accuracy has cratered over the past three seasons after arguably posting the best season for a kicker in NFL history in 2021 to become a liability both on and off the field.

Tucker ranked 32nd out of 39 kickers in field goal percentage (73.3) and was 19th in extra-point percentage (96.8) in 2024. That continued the trend where the 35-year-old’s made-kicks percentage dropped dramatically, especially while his peers have gotten even better.

That Tucker has fallen off isn’t stunning, since he has long outlived the shelf life of a traditional kicker. But his sudden lack of accuracy — especially during a 7 for 12 performance over seven weeks, highlighted by his two missed field goals and a missed extra point in Baltimore’s five-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 — left many wondering whether the Ravens would cut him during the season.

Some veteran kickers have rebounded from one-off bad seasons — Mason Crosby of the Green Bay Packers missed 12 field goals in 2012 and 11 kicks in 2021 but retained his status as a reliable kicker.

But that Tucker’s worst season to date coincides with allegations of misconduct ultimately sealed his fate. It made the Ravens’ choice a no-brainer — especially since, as DeCosta alluded, the team could call it a football decision rather than needing to cut one of the best players at his position amid a public-relations nightmare.