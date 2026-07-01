Suspect in Custody Following Death of Ravens All-Pro’s Mother

According to multiple reports, authorities have a suspect in custody in the death of the mother of Baltimore Ravens veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

The Baltimore Sun reported on Tuesday night that Atlanta police found Nateal Campbell, 71, unresponsive in her home and that a male suspect was in custody.

The Campbell family released a statement on Tuesday night: “We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

Campbell, 39, is entering his 19th and final NFL season. He played for the Ravens from 2020 to 2022 and signed a 1-year, $5.5 million contract to return on May 6.

In 2019, Nateal Campbell appeared on The Steve Harvey Show in a portion called “Dating Blitz” in which Harvey tried to set up the mothers of several NFL players on dates.

Campbell is 1 of 8 children. His father, Charles, died in 2003, when Campbell was just 17 years old.

Campbell Comes Back to Ravens for Final Season

Campbell, who is also a 4-time NFL All-Pro, was a 2nd round pick (No. 5o overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL draft. He played for the Cardinals again in 2025 and had 6.5 sacks. He has $150.6 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.

“Six-time Pro-Bowl DE Calais Campbell, who played in Baltimore from 2020-2022, is returning to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on May 6 “Campbell will turn 40 on Sept. 1 and this will be his 19th NFL season … here’s how long Calais Campbell has been performing at a high level: He was voted to the NFL’s 2010 All-Decade team.”

“Calais Campbell is going to play in the NFL forever,” NFL reporter Clint Goss wrote on his official X account. “Turns 40 this year & still producing. Sacks: 2025 6.5, 2024 5, 2023 6.5, 2022 5.5.”

Campbell has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins over his illustrious career.

“Campbell is timeless,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account following the signing.

NFL World Reacted to Campbell’s Return to Ravens

Campbell’s long career has made him a fan favorite not just with the Ravens but with NFL fans all over the world.

“Campbell is still a super impactful player… despite being 39 years old at the defensive tackle position,” NFL reporter Mike Kennedy wrote on X. “6.5 sacks and 33 pressures despite playing just over 500 snaps last year. 72.2 PFF grade was solid as well.”

“The Ravens signing Calais Campbell always made a ton of sense,” Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora wrote on his official X account. “We begged for the move. How much does he have left in tank?”

The Ravens have a huge question mark on the interior defensive line, where it’s still not clear if $98 million NFL All-Pro Nnamdi Madubuike will return in 2026 from a severe neck injury that cost him the final 15 games of the 2025 regular season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Madubuike underwent surgery in mid-April for the injury, which suggests his return is anything but imminent.

“A boost for Baltimore during draft week: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season, underwent neck surgery last week that left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing this season, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on April 21. “From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most among NFL defensive tackles. His 69 career QB hits are the most by a Raven player since 2020.”

Without Madubuike, the Ravens didn’t have a single player register more than 5.0 sacks in 2025 — 1 of the biggest reasons they went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the 1st time since 2021.