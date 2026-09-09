Ravens Predicted to Be Best Suited Team to Defeat NFC Foe in Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens have the third best odds to lift up the 2026 Lombardi Trophy. Baltimore is only behind the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams in the odds, according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles Rams are odds on favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl especially after the signing of Aaron Donald, who is fresh out of retirement. According to a league source, the Baltimore Ravens may have the best chance to beat this loaded Rams team.

“I was really thinking, like, in a playoff with that kind of pass rush the Rams might have, wouldn’t I want a quarterback that can create some stuff and pull stuff out of his [butt]? So I went with the Ravens,” Tice said on ESPN’s “The Mina Kimes Show.” “One thing that got the Rams last year was extended passes, was longer drop backs. That’s why they got a pass rush. I mean, they had one last year, but even a better pass rush. Well, who extends the ball and who can extend those throws? Lamar Jackson.”

The Ravens Keep Falling Short

The Baltimore Ravens have fallen short in the playoffs time after time…after time…after time…after time.

From Derrick Henry rushing for 200 yards in 2019 in the Divisional Round, to a Lamar Jackson Pick-6 in 2020, to a Tyler Huntley fumble at the goal-line in 2022.

Don’t worry. There’s more…

From Zay Flowers fumbling at the goal-line in the 2023 AFC Championship, to a Mark Andrews dropped pass at the goal-line in 2024, to a Tyler Loop missed game-winning field goal in 2025. Time and time again, the Ravens lose and shoot themselves in the foot while doing so.

It’s like something out of a movie with how the Ravens have lost games in the playoffs. You just can’t make this up. Nonetheless, Baltimore has a new head coach and a brand new coaching staff along with some offseason acquisitions.

The Ravens Are Once Again Built To Contend

But what else new? The Baltimore Ravens are always built to contend, but it has to be annoying to Ravens fans how much they fall short.

Furthermore, the Ravens have addressed their pass rush with the signing of Trey Hendrickson.

According to an ESPN article, he ranks second in overall pressure rate (13.2%), according to ESPN Research, and has 61 sacks, the fourth-highest total. Hendrickson was a third-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and has 81 sacks in nine NFL seasons. In 2024, Hendrickson was named an All-Pro after leading the league in sacks with 17.5.

Getting Nnamdi Madubuike back healthy will be a plus as well. He has been a destructive force since coming into the league.

“From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most by an NFL defensive tackle. His 69 career quarterback hits are the most on the Ravens since 2020,” Jamison Hensley wrote in ESPN article.

Lastly, the two-time MVP Lamar Jackson will return healthy this year. A healthy Lamar Jackson is dangerous for every team in the league. Lamar Jackson on a stage like the Super Bowl will, no question, put on a show.