NFL Announces New Career Move for Ex-Ravens 612-Yard Weapon

A former Baltimore Ravens player is all of a sudden off the market and has landed a new job.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor hasn’t played in the NFL since 2024, the final year of his two years with the Ravens. Agholor has since been looking for his next gig after football.

NFL Media announced on social media that Agholor and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler have been hired as analysts. They will be appearing on NFL GameDay Preview on NFL Network throughout the season.

Former Baltimore Ravens WR Nelson Agholor Joins Television

Agholor was a former first-round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played a critical role in the Eagles winning the Super Bowl during the 2017 season.

After his time in Philadelphia, Agholor played for the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots for three. Baltimore would go on to be the final stop of his NFL career.

The Ravens had Agholor on their roster in 2023 and 2024 as a WR3. In 31 games, he caught 49 passes for 612 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Agholor now officially enters television as an analyst. He joins a line of former NFL players who have joined sports media as analysts.

Nelson Agholor Goes From Ravens to Becoming an Analyst

Agholor will be remember for being a solid receiver in the NFL that was a good third option in a passing game. While he had some tough moments with drops, he was able to produce a long career in the league.

Baltimore had him late in his career, but he still made an impact on the team. He helped the Ravens in their playoff runs in 2023 and 2024. Agholor was on the 2023 team that made it to the AFC Conference Championship game.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had a lot of weapons during his time in Baltimore. Agholor will be remember more for being in the middle as a reliable receiver for Jackson, but not quite his best receiver.

Now entering the next chapter of his life, Agholor has a chance to bring his knowledge of the NFL to the audience. He has played on quite a bit of different types of teams, like the contenders in Baltimore and Philadelphia. Agholor has also been on some teams that have struggled like the Raiders and the Patriots.

Those different experiences should help in his new television career as he breaks down the game. He’s only two years removed from playing also, so he knows a lot of the players in the league. That should help Nelson Agholor as well become a great analyst for the NFL Network.