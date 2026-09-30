NFL Announces Ravens’ Tyler Loop News Ahead of Week 4 vs. Titans

After a thrilling 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, the Baltimore Ravens are riding the momentum.

The Ravens moved to 2-1, but it took some heroics to get there. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson completed a 27-yard pass to Zay Flowers with one second left on the clock. That set up a clutch 56-yard field goal from Tyler Loop to win the game for the Ravens.

It was the ultimate redemption story for Loop after missing a 44-yard field goal in the final game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year in Week 18 that cost them a playoff spot. After that, it was easy to see Loop would get some recognition from the NFL.

NFL Acknowledges Tyler Loop’s Stellar Week 3 With Baltimore Ravens

Getty RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 27: Tyler Loop #33 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after making a game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Maracana Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

The NFL gave up its weekly awards from each conference. Loop was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3.

He finished with two made field goals, including the game-winning 56-yarder. Loop also converted four extra points in the win.

Loop has already had a good start to the season, converting 5-of-6 field goals and hitting all 11 of his extra points. While he missed one between 40 and 49 yards, he has hit both of his 50+ yard field goals this season.

Tyler Loop Earning the Respect Back After Strong Start to Ravens Season

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 14: Tyler Loop #33 of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Loop has had a rocky past nine months since missing the field goal against the Steelers last year. Even in the preseason, he missed a couple of kicks, leading the Ravens to sign Jake Moody to the practice squad to give Loop competition.

That helped Loop stay focused and motivated, since Moody is no longer on the team. This is Loop’s show, and he’s been taking advantage of it.

Baltimore seems to have a good situation at kicker and special teams overall. The Ravens can let that unit do its thing while focusing on offense for now.

The Ravens have a massive hole at center on the offensive line that needs to be addressed. Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic suffered serious injuries in the Cowboys game, so Vega Ioane moved from guard to center for now.

Baltimore will most likely get the center situation handled in the next day or two before their game against the Tennessee Titans. At that point, they’ll decide, but with a Titans team with a strong interior defensive line, the Ravens need to resolve it.

Before then, the focus is on preparing for the game across all three phases. The Ravens are lucky to have Loop back to his old ways and performing well.