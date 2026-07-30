NFL Insider Shares Shocking Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Commentary

The Baltimore Ravens‘ future looks bright with a new head coach, Jesse Minter, and with their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

If things go smoothly in 2026, it could lead to long-term success for the team. They first need to become comfortable with the new playbook, and everyone needs to get on the same page.

As long as Jackson is the starter for the Ravens, the future will continue to look good for them. There might be a scenario where it doesn’t always seem that way, though.

New Commentary Gives Uncertain Future for Lamar Jackson With Ravens

FanSided NFL insider Jason La Canfora shared a new report about Jackson and how his future may not be solid in Baltimore. It included a bold prediction about what Jackson could do after the season.

“The two-time MVP quarterback could cut off contract talks with the Ravens at any point. He has an $85 million cap hit for 2027 (along with a no trade and no tag provision) that renders that year of the deal moot. So this is shaping up to be a potential walk-year in Baltimore. Jackson represents himself in negotiations, and he isn’t one who likes to deal with such business once the season has started. Time may be running out to get something done before the season, and after it, Jackson will have even more leverage than before. “He’s got them by the [expletive],” is how one GM put this situation to me. Mark Levin, the NFLPA’s former head of contract and salary cap administration who was involved in Jackson’s previous negotiations before retiring, told me he “wouldn’t be surprised at all” if Jackson asked for a trade in 2027. (Levin is not currently involved in that situation.)”

Throughout the offseason, there were reports about the Ravens trying to get a new contract extension done for Jackson. When that didn’t happen, and Baltimore restructured his contract automatically, that left more speculation about a trade being possible.

Jackson is coming off a down year after fighting through injuries all season and missing four games. He threw for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, completing just 63.6% of his passes.

Could Lamar Jackson Ask for a Trade From Baltimore in 2026?

What a disaster this could end up being for the Ravens if they are forced to trade Jackson. It would not be the first time Jackson requested a trade, as he did it a few years ago, but got a new deal at the end of the day.

Baltimore is a smart organization and knows the importance of having Jackson on the team. Letting the situation get that far again is not something they would be interested in.

A lot of what happens in 2026 could affect that decision as well. If the Ravens win the Super Bowl or make the playoffs in Minter’s first year, Jackson should get a new deal. If the Ravens miss the postseason, though, the chances of a trade request go up big time.

It’s too early to have this kind of conversation, but it is something to think about for the future after 2026.