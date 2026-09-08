NFL Personnel Sent Crystal Clear Feelings on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

After a massively disappointing 2025 season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking for a comeback year with the team.

Jackson still put up respectable numbers with 21 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions, but other factors put a damper on the year. He missed multiple games with injuries and had career lows in rushing yards and touchdowns.

A much healthier Jackson entering 2026 is giving people hope that they will see the former two-time MVP bounce back in a huge way. It appears the NFL feels that way about him.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s Position Ranking is Revealed

Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer surveyed league personnel to get their rankings of who the top quarterbacks will be at the end of the 2026 season. They believe Jackson will finish as the league’s fifth-best QB.

“Jackson fluctuates quite a bit in the rankings. From 2020 to ’25, he came in third, seventh, eighth, seventh, fourth and then fourth again last year. So he’s holding relatively steady here, knocked down a spot by Stafford’s surge. But his voting numbers are down significantly from the past two years, probably due to injuries last year. He’s intriguing, too, because 2027 will be a contract year, and he has a new head coach, Jesse Minter, and offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle.”

Jackson has been to the Pro Bowl four times, been selected as an All-Pro three times, and won two MVPs. He is on pace to own the NFL records for passer rating and adjusted yards gained per pass attempt. Jackson also has league records for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season and career.

Is Lamar Jackson Still One of the Best QBs in the NFL?

There’s no denying there isn’t a better athletic quarterback in the league than Jackson. His speed and elusiveness when he runs the football compare only to Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham in NFL history.

An underrated part of Jackson’s game that doesn’t get talked about as much is his accuracy. He had a 68% completion percentage in 2023 and 67% in 2024, showing he can make good decisions with the football.

The overall is there for Jackson, and it always has been. People seem to be scared off by the injuries. They don’t give him the proper respect he deserves as a quarterback in the NFL.

He’s got a chance to prove everyone wrong again in 2026 with a strong offensive performance. With guys like Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane, this offense is going to return to form this season. Jackson is the biggest factor in that happening.