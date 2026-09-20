NFL Issues Statement on Controversial Ravens Loss to Saints

The Baltimore Ravens were crying foul after a controversial call led to an upset loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Ravens dropped to 1-1 with a 24-17 loss but almost all of the discussion after the game surrounded a controversial 4th-and-1 touchdown rush by Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley was the designated pool reporter for the game and was able to ask NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth about the controversial call.

Here is the complete text of their conversation posted to Hensley’s official X account:

Hensley: Was there clear evidence that Tyler Shough crossed the goal line on the fourth down quarterback sneak (1:32 remaining, New Orleans 4th and 1, Baltimore 1 yard-line)?

Mark Butterworth: “The key here is the ruling on the field is a touchdown. So, we need clear and obvious video evidence that he didn’t score in order to reverse the on-field ruling. We stopped the game, it’s a high-leverage play, we wanted to make sure to either find clear and obvious video evidence that he didn’t score or to confirm the call on the field. We exhausted all available angles and could not prove clear and obvious that he did not break the plane of the goal line.”

Hensley: During any of the replays, did it show that Tyler Shough lost control of the ball at any point while trying to get the ball across the goal line?

Butterworth: “No. If he did lose control of the ball, we would need to find, after he regained possession, if the ball broke the plane of the goal line. In that mass of players, we weren’t able to find clear and obvious video evidence that the ball did not break the plane of the goal line. Therefore, the ruling on the field stands.”