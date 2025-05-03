NFL Unveils New Uniform Plan—But How Long Will Ravens Fans Will Have To Wait?

Ravens fans eager for a bold new look will have to play the long game.

Nike and the NFL announced a sweeping uniform initiative dubbed “Rivalries,” a fan gear and alternate jersey program modeled after MLB’s City Connect series. The new looks will be introduced in staggered waves by division, with designs “rooted extensively in local community insights,” according to a league release.

The uniforms are set to debut for one home game per team — specifically against a division rival — and will remain in each club’s rotation for three years. But not everyone’s getting theirs right away.

NFL Has Ravens, Fans Playing the Long Game

In 2025, the program kicks off with teams from the AFC East and NFC West. The AFC South and NFC North follow in 2026, then the NFC East and AFC West in 2027. That leaves the AFC North — home to the Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, and Browns — bringing up the rear in 2028.

So for Baltimore fans who were hoping to see a splashy update sooner rather than later, the message is clear: it’s going to be a while.

In the meantime, the Ravens will continue rocking their “Purple Rising” alternate uniforms and black chrome helmet, which made their debut during last season’s “Thursday Night Football” win over Cincinnati. The sleek, modern look was a hit with players and fans alike, and it’s not going anywhere.

“Players were excited about them, fans loved it and we won, which also matters when you roll these things out,” said team president Sashi Brown, via CJ Doon of The Baltimore Sun.

Despite the demand for fresh threads, Brown made it clear that Baltimore’s traditional home and away jerseys aren’t on the chopping block anytime soon. “We feel like we have really classic jerseys,” he said, adding that while the team is open to minor tweaks, any major overhaul would be approached with caution.

The full 2025 NFL schedule — including potential dates for the Ravens’ next alternate uniform appearance — drops May 14.