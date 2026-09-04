Ravens’ $98 Million Banged-Up Star Was Named as ‘X Factor’ in 2026

Entering the 2026 season, the Baltimore Ravens will be counting on their star players to step up and win games.

This is a year of transition, with new head coach Jesse Minter taking over. Minter is looking for guys he can rely on from the start to build the team’s future.

The good news is that one of Minter’s top injured stars is working his way back, with hopes of playing in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore’s star defender could define the team’s 2026 season.

Baltimore Ravens’ X Factor in 2026 Comes From Defense

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak named his X factors for each NFL team entering the 2026 season. For the Ravens, the choice was defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

“In 2023, Madubuike had 13 sacks at defensive tackle. Preposterous stuff. A comprehensive list of defensive tackles who had at least 13 sacks in a season over the past decade: Aaron Donald (twice) and Chris Jones (twice). That’s it. Madubuike’s number understandably regressed in 2024 and into 2025, but his impact was still obvious before a neck injury ended his 2025 campaign. It was so bad that then-head coach John Harbaugh suggested Madubuike’s career might be over. But he’s back and healthy in 2026, which begs the question: What sort of form will he be in? He played over 800 snaps in 2023 and 2024 — serious snap counts for a defensive tackle. Can he sustain that level of involvement on a Ravens defense that’s relying heavily on older players (Roquan Smith, Trey Hendrickson and Marlon Humphrey) and needs splashy play from their front? Defensive tackle comes into even greater focus when you consider how often new head coach Jesse Minter runs light boxes (fifth-highest light-box rate in football last season). Strong defensive tackle play is a must for teams trying to fit the run from two-high shells, and next to Travis Jones, Madubuike can stuff early-down runs and get the defense to passing downs. There, a deeper bench of rushers can take some of the pressure off him. I’ve got no clue what sort of form to expect from Madubuike. The closer he can get to returning to his star form, the better chance the Ravens have of fielding a Super Bowl-caliber defense.”

How Nnamdi Madubuike Can Impact the Ravens in 2026

Madubuike only played in two games last season, racking up 7 tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. A neck injury ended his 2025 season early.

The talent level of Madubuike is there, after making the Pro Bowl in 2023 and 2024. He has been one of the top pass rushers from the defensive tackle spot in the NFL.

Baltimore is seeing Madubuike recover well from his injury. He is expected to join team drills for the first time next week, but his return timeline is unknown.

With the Ravens playing the slow game with him, Madubuike is focused on getting 100% healthy. Once he is on the field, though, he could turn the Ravens into Super Bowl contenders.