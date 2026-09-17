Ravens’ 6-Foot-3, 305-Pound Defender Could Face Special Moment Before Saints Game

The Baltimore Ravens are set to face the New Orleans Saints, but they still have questions to answer.

All the focus has been on wide receivers, with Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane dealing with injuries suffered in the 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Flowers is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, while Lane is out at least four weeks with a fractured wrist he already had surgery on.

Baltimore is also monitoring another injured player: Nnamdi Madubuike, who is working his way back from the neck injury he suffered last year. Madubuike is also day-to-day and could make his debut in Week 2. If he does, it could be a special moment for him.

Baltimore Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike Could Have Special Moment in Week 2

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared what will happen before the Ravens’ first home game of the year against the Saints. Zrebiec thinks a cool moment could be coming for Madubuike.

“For their home opener Sunday, the Ravens honorary captain will be Chanda Brigance, the wife of O.J. Brigance. Ryan Jensen will be the Legend of the Game Reid Wiseman, a NASA astronaut, will be “Leader of the Uprising.” Grand Funk Railroad will play at halftime.” “The Ravens will also be introducing their starting defense, which could be pretty special for Nnamdi Madubuike if he’s ready to go Sunday.”

The Ravens will also be introducing their starting defense, which could be pretty special for Nnamdi Madubuike if he's ready to go Sunday. https://t.co/TnMgTYEYL7 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 16, 2026

Madubuike has been a steal for the Ravens since picking him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 78 games, he has racked up 203 tackles, 69 quarterback hits, 42 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, 6 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

Could Ravens Have Nnamdi Madubuike on the Field in Week 2?

The Ravens’ defense could really use Madubuike on the field to help with the pass rush and stop the run. He has been great over the years at giving Baltimore just that.

While Week 1 went mostly well for the Ravens, the defense took their foot off the pedal a bit in the second half. More depth, like Madubuike being available, would help the unit.

Against the Saints, the offense has a balanced attack between the run and pass. That’s why a versatile defensive tackle like Madubuike would help.

It would be a great moment for fans to see him on the field, and a special time for him. Going from a serious neck injury and not knowing what his career would look like to playing is impressive. That’s the kind of journey everyone can relate to.

Baltimore will have an interesting decision coming up regarding Madubuike and whether he can play. Don’t expect a decision until right up to kickoff.