Report: Former Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. Lands Tryout With Familiar Face

It could be a multiple set of connections that brings former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back to the NFL.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Beckham Jr. has a workout on Monday with his old team, the New York Giants, and his old coach, former Ravens head coach and current Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

“Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will workout for the Giants on Monday, per league source,” Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Both sides have remained in contact for months, and there remains mutual interest in a reunion … Giants lost WR Gunner Olszewski to a torn Achilles on Friday, opening the door for the team to potentially add another WR — and it could be Odell Beckham Jr.”

Beckham played for the Ravens in 2023 and last played in the NFL in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. He became a superstar in the 1st 5 seasons of his career with the Giants, who selected him in the 1st round (No. 12 overall) of the 2014 NFL draft.

Odell Beckham Jr. Looked on Last Leg in 2024

Beckham, a former 2-time NFL All-Pro, had just 9 receptions for 55 yards and no touchdowns in 9 games for the Dolphins this season while playing on just a 1-year, $3 million contract.

If you’ve paid even glancing attention to the NFL over the last decade you probably know Beckham — better known as OBJ — as he’s been one of the NFL’s most popular players in that time. And not always necessarily for his sustained production.

OBJ was drafted in the first round (No. 12 overall) by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL draft out of LSU and shot to fame as a rookie for a 1-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys — a game the Giants actually lost — that landed his jersey from that day in a display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In the first 6 seasons of his career, few wide receivers in NFL history can compare to the run Beckham went on. He had over 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first 3 seasons and over 1,000 receiving yards in 4 of his first 5 seasons.

Beckham was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, made back-to-back NFL All-Pro Teams in 2015 and 2016, and made 3 consecutive Pro Bowls from 2014 to 2016.

Journeyman Career After Leaving Giants

While Beckham signed a 5-year, $90 million contract extension with the Giants in August 2018, he was sent away within a year thanks to a trade with the Cleveland Browns in April 2019.

Beckham had his last 1,000-yard receiving season with the Browns in 2019, missed 9 games in 2020 and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season. He helped lead the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI but tore his ACL midway through the game and sat out all of 2022.

Beckham played 2023 on a 1-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens and only had 35 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“Insane tease for the fanbase if this (deal) doesn’t get done,” Giants Nation Pod’s Brian Skinner wrote on his official X account after news of OBJ’s workout broke Sunday night.