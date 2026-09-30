Former Ravens Starter & 1st-Round Pick Signs With Packers

A former Baltimore Ravens starter and 1st-round pick is getting a fresh start in the NFC.

“More offensive line help: Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who has played 14 NFL seasons, is signing a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “This week, the Packers now have added veteran offensive linemen Zeitler, Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton.”

Zeitler started every game he played for the Ravens from 2021 to 2023 — 47 of 51 regular-season games — and earned Pro Bowl honors in his final season with the Ravens.

“Sources: The Packers are signing veteran G Kevin Zeitler,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “Green Bay has been looking for OL help.”

NFC North Rival Picked Zeitler in 1st Round

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Zeitler, 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, in the 1st round (No. 27 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He played 5 seasons for the Bengals before cashing out in free agency on a 5-year, $60 million contract with the Cleveland Browns before the 2017 season.

Zeitler was traded to the New York Giants with Jabrill Peppers, a 2019 1st-round pick and a 2019 3rd-round pick in exchange for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before the 2019 season.

He spent 2 seasons with the Giants before signing a 3-year, $22.5 million contract with the Ravens before the 2021 season. He also played 1 season for the Detroit Lions in 2024 and 1 season with the Tennessee Titans in 2025 and has approximately $101 million in career earnings.

Ravens Used ’26 1st-Round Pick on OL

The Ravens used their 2026 1st-round pick on an offensive lineman, and it could well become the key to keeping their season afloat after taking Penn State star Olaivavega Ioane at No. 14 overall.

Ioane was a plug-and-play starter at guard but now finds himself pressed into action at center after starter Jovaughn Gwyn fractured his leg in Week 3 and backup Danny Pinter stepped in and injured his knee.

“Ravens starting center Jovaughn Gwyn suffered a fractured fibula that will likely require surgery, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on September 30. “Injury could put Gwyn — who won the team’s center battle in camp — out for two-to-three months.”