Baltimore Ravens Lose 1st-Round Pick Against Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens made one mistake after another in Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals — that was before rookie offensive lineman and 1st-round pick Vega Ioane was ruled out with an injury.

Ioane has been perhaps Baltimore’s best and most consistent offensive lineman in his first season and one of the NFL’s elite rookies through his first six games.

“Vega Ioane (knee) is officially out for the rest the game,” Ravens Vault’s Sarah Ellison wrote on her official X account on Sunday. “The interior of the Ravens o-line has been decimated.”

“Ravens standout rookie G Vega Ioane suffered a knee injury and will not return today vs. the Bengals,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “A significant loss for Baltimore, as Ioane has been one of the NFL’s best rookies.”

The Ravens led 13-0 at halftime but trailed 28-13 with 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Ioane was hurt in the first half.

Ioane’s Versatility on Full Display as Rookie

Ioane’s versatility has shone as a rookie.

After injuries to three starting centers for the Ravens—Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic — Ioane slid from guard to starting center for several games.

The Ravens traded for Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, who made his debut against the Bengals, and Ioane returned to guard.

Ravens Held Breath Waiting for Ioane in Draft

The Ravens spent an uncomfortable couple of hours playing a waiting game in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL draft before landing Ioane at No. 14 overall out of Penn State.

The Ravens got their man, but just not without breaking a sweat.

“Olaivavega Ioane was one of the draft’s hottest names in the early teens,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in April. “The Rams received calls about their No. 13 spot, one ahead of Baltimore. The Ravens were heavily linked to Ioane, so any suitor needed to get ahead of them. The Ravens were concerned they would potentially get jumped. One industry source keeping close tabs on the guard market believed divisional rival Pittsburgh had an affinity for Ioane, though it’s unclear whether it would have moved up that far.”